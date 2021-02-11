Big Drop Launches in U.S. Market with Non-Alcoholic Beers Brewed in Chicago

CHICAGO, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Drop Brewing Co., the world's first craft brewery dedicated to non-alcoholic beer, makes its U.S. debut, brewing its most-popular NA beers in Chicago. Big Drop is recognized for its naturally brewed NA beers that stand shoulder-to-shoulder with full-strength beers, offering a new world of options for beer lovers.

Big Drop Non-Alcoholic Brews Now Available in the U.S. Big Drop is entering the U.S. market, from Chicago. Big Drop is available nationally online at https://us.bigdropbrew.com Big Drop Brewing Co.

Big Drop was founded in London in 2016 and has expanded internationally by partnering with contract brewers to ensure freshness and minimize its carbon footprint. In Chicago, Big Drop is being brewed at Great Central Brewing Co. The first two beers are Pine Trail Pale and Galactic Extra Dark, with Paradiso IPA following this month.

Big Drop has broken new ground in the NA beer category, winning international accolades and multiple global beer awards, including Gold Medals for Pine Trail Pale and Galactic Extra Dark from the U.S. Open Beer Championship. Both also were named "World's Best" at the 2020 World Beer Awards.

"The interest and demand for NA beers is on the rise," said Big Drop CEO Rob Fink. "Consumers are more conscious of their own health but they don't want to compromise on quality or taste. With Big Drop, beer lovers can enjoy a full-flavored non-alcoholic beer whenever they like – no compromising."

By engineering a brewing technique using special yeast and controlling the temperature during brewing, all Big Drop beers are naturally non-alcoholic, clocking in at .5 percent ABV or less. "We don't remove alcohol from conventionally brewed beer, because when you remove alcohol, flavors often go with it," adds Fink.

In Chicago, Big Drop NA beers are available at Great Central Brewing Co. for curb-side pick-up and soon at retailers across Illinois, western Michigan and the Minneapolis/St. Paul area. Big Drop brews also are available online at https://us.bigdropbrew.com/. Six-packs of 12-ounce cans are $12.

About Big Drop Brewing Co:

Big Drop was launched in 2016 as the world's first brewer dedicated to alcohol-free beer by then City of London lawyer, Rob Fink and long-time friend James Kindred. Both had recently become fathers and were looking to cut back on the booze but could not find any decent alternatives to their favorite craft beers. Since its first 700-liter batch, Big Drop has gone on to win over 60 major international beer awards including four times being judged the "World's Best" at the World Beer Awards and beating full-strength beers in blind tastings. Recognized as the market leader in this rapidly growing sector, Big Drop is now available in over 10,000 locations.

Big Drop contract brews in batches through a network of brewing partners worldwide which means it can produce its beer locally and ethically with a minimal carbon footprint. Its full range of craft beers, which are all <0.5% ABV, currently consists of: Stout, Lager, Pale Ale, IPA, Brown Ale, Golden Ale, Hazelnut Porter and a Sour as well as special editions and collaborations with other leading brewers. Big Drop has so far raised $3.7 million in private equity and is now launching a $7 million fundraising campaign to support U.S. expansion. For more information, visit https://www.bigdropbrew.com.

Media Contacts:

Liz Barrett and Shannan Bunting

[email protected]

(312) 446-6945 and (312) 493-0479

SOURCE Big Drop Brewing Co.

Related Links

https://www.bigdropbrew.com

