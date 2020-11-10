Big Easy Bucha Launches First Line of Bottled Probiotic Tepache Beverages in 2,000 U.S. Retail Locations

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Easy Bucha is making an innovation splash with a lineup of first-to-market tepache beverages launching in over 2,000 major retailers. The fizzy, all-natural, fruit-sweetened drink has long been popular in Mexico and among bartenders, but until now has not been bottled and sold in the U.S.

Tepache is the latest, gut-health-boosting beverage from Big Easy Bucha, known for their line of kombucha and probiotic juice shots. The first bottles of Big Easy Tepache land on Publix supermarket shelves this November, followed by Sprouts nationwide and Albertson's Southern California.

Sparkling and refreshing with a sweet touch of organic fruit, Big Easy Tepache combines gut health benefits with the approachability of soda. Packed with prebiotics and probiotics, each bottle of Big Easy Tepache has one third less sugar than regular soda and is low on calories, at just 70 per bottle.

Available in three refreshing flavors that evoke exotic locations — Pineapple, Mango and Prickly Pear — Big Easy Tepache honors traditional fermentation methods, which results in a probiotic-rich product.

"Our new Tepache drinks transport you somewhere tropical from the very first sip," says Austin Sherman, co-founder of Big Easy. "Tepache is a beloved fermented fruit drink in Mexico, and is now a staple mixer at many craft cocktail bars. Consumers who have tried our Tepache have consistently said it's so delicious they forget they're drinking something healthy."

Compared to kombucha, which usually only contains probiotics, Tepache also delivers a healthy serving of prebiotics from organic blue agave inulin, with each bottle containing 3 grams of fiber per serving.

"We continue to drive innovation with delicious, yet functional probiotic beverages that include all-natural ingredients, which is core to all of our Big Easy beverage offerings," says Jeff Wells, president of Big Easy. "The strong demand from major retailers in our initial launch speaks for itself."

Big Easy Tepache Fast Facts:

100% natural prebiotic and probiotic drinks in three refreshing flavors.

Each 11.5 oz Big Easy Tepache beverage has 1/3 less sugar than a 12 oz. can of soft drinks.

USDA Organic, Gluten Free, Vegan, non-GMO certified

ABOUT: Founded in New Orleans in 2014 by husband-wife team, Austin Sherman and Alexis Korman, Big Easy creates plant-powered drinks for everyday wellness. Known for their 100% natural kombucha and organic, probiotic juice shots, Big Easy is the #1 selling kombucha in the southeast. In 2020, Big Easy is making waves with their new, first-to-market Big Easy Tepache, a line of all-natural, sparkling prebiotic and probiotic-rich drinks. For more information about Big Easy Tepache and other Big Easy beverages, please visit http://www.drinkbigeasy.com/ and follow on Instagram @bigeasybucha .

