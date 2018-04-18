Big Families May Enjoy Savings on Food and Fun From Financial Education Benefits Center

SAN RAMON, Calif., April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Having a large family can be a joy, but also can be a financial challenge. Between kids, relatives under the roof and of course pets, monthly food bills can be hefty. Going out for dinner or a movie as a family can be an adventure, not to mention expensive. Financial Education Benefits Center (FEBC), a membership benefits company, offers discounts on groceries and entertainment that big families may enjoy.

"A packed house and a big family can eat through a full fridge worth of groceries in no time, so any savings on basics might be welcome," said Jennifer Martinez, manager at FEBC. "FEBC offers discounts and savings for so much."

As the cost of raising a family climbs, as do the prices of movies and hotel rooms, both everyday life and family fun can get pricey. While some families may not feel justified in spending on non-essentials when they have a lot of mouths to feed, discounts may help families who are feeling the itch to have some fun. FEBC members who can access food and entertainment savings benefits will have great choices on discounts for food, fun and more.

FEBC members, depending on their membership plan levels, have access to benefits as diverse as health and wellness benefits, personal finance-related benefits, veterinary savings and more.

"The different kinds of savings we offer are varied enough to benefit a busy family in multiple ways," said Martinez. "We hope we can give families a boost when it comes to great savings."

About Financial Education Benefits Center

Financial Education Benefits Center is located in San Ramon, California. The membership company has already helped thousands save money and obtain the necessary education required to live a financially healthy life.

Financial Education Benefits Center has partnered with several name brand third-party companies to expand the financial and educational products and services available to its members and to provide a variety of wellness services as well.

