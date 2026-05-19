BIG Fiber Secures $250 Million Financing Led by Stonepeak Credit and La Caisse to Accelerate Digital Infrastructure Expansion

Investment Fuels Expansion, Boosting Total Assets to Over 800 Route Miles

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BIG Fiber, a leading provider of high-capacity dark fiber infrastructure, announced the closing of a $250 million debt facility with an additional $100 million accordion feature. The financing, led by Stonepeak Credit and La Caisse (formerly CDPQ), provides BIG Fiber with significant capital to accelerate the expansion of its core markets and reinforces its position as the premier provider of mission-critical digital infrastructure in the U.S.

The new credit facility follows BIG Fiber's 2024 milestone, the first-ever green loan in the dark fiber sector, and marks a significant scaling of the company's financial capacity. Backed by sponsors Columbia Capital and SDC Capital Partners, the expansion of BIG Fiber's debt facility and the infusion of new capital ensure the company remains well-positioned to meet the escalating infrastructure demands of the AI era.

Proceeds of the facility will be used to refinance existing debt, provide new capital and facilitate the necessary headroom for major network expansions already underway. This includes a significant multi-market buildout in Greater Atlanta, adding over 205 route miles and 165,000 fiber miles to BIG Fiber's existing market-leading footprint.

"Our partnership with Stonepeak Credit and La Caisse marks a pivotal moment in our mission to empower our customers with highly scalable and purpose-built dark fiber solutions," said Bruce Garrison, CEO of BIG Fiber. "This financing ensures we have the scale to stay ahead of the escalating demand for modernized infrastructure enabling the AI ecosystem and the necessary digital highways for decades to come."

"BIG Fiber's infrastructure delivers critical bandwidth to meet the insatiable demand for both data and compute capacity across its key markets," said Arun Varanasi, Managing Director at Stonepeak Credit. "We are proud to partner with Columbia Capital, SDC Capital Partners, and La Caisse to support the company's next leg of growth as it positions itself as one of the preeminent dark fiber operators in the country."

"BIG Fiber is well positioned to meet the growing connectivity needs of enterprises and data centers seeking new, high-quality infrastructure options," said Jérôme Marquis, Managing Director and Head of Private Credit at La Caisse. "Its resilient business model, underpinned by long-term contracts and strong structural demand, positions the company well for growth. Together with Stonepeak Credit, we're providing a tailored financing solution that supports the continued buildout of essential digital infrastructure."

The latest expansion will bring BIG Fiber's Atlanta and San Francisco Bay Area network capacity to 850 route miles and over 3 million fiber miles. Projects are currently under construction or contract, with phased Ready for Service (RFS) dates expected in early 2027.

About BIG Fiber

BIG Fiber is a metro dark fiber provider that offers high capacity, strategically placed, dark fiber networks to mission critical data centers, Hyperscalers and enterprises throughout the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Portland and Greater Atlanta areas. BIG Fiber's 100% underground network meets critical data needs for enterprises and data centers that require new, quality infrastructure options. BIG Fiber's San Francisco Bay Area network offers more than 320 route miles and 65 data centers. The Greater Portland network has more than 20 route miles and 15 data centers, and the Greater Atlanta network has more than 550 route miles and 30 data centers. BIG Fiber was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. Visit www.bigfiber.com to learn more.

About Stonepeak Credit

Stonepeak Credit is the credit investing arm of Stonepeak, a leading alternative investment firm specializing in infrastructure and real assets with approximately $88 billion of assets under management. Stonepeak Credit targets credit investments across the transportation and logistics, energy and energy transition, digital infrastructure, and social infrastructure sectors that provide essential services with downside protection, high barriers to entry and visible, recurring revenue generation. It seeks to provide capital solutions that are flexible across the capital structure while generating cash yield through majority senior secured credit investments.

Stonepeak is headquartered in New York with offices in Houston, Washington, D.C., London, Hong Kong, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo, Abu Dhabi, and Riyadh. For more information, please visit www.stonepeak.com.

About La Caisse

For more than 60 years, La Caisse has invested with a dual mandate: generate optimal long-term returns for its 48 depositors, who represent over six million Quebecers, while contributing to Québec's economic development.

As a global investment group, La Caisse is active in major financial markets, private equity, infrastructure, real estate and private credit. As at December 31, 2025, its net assets totalled CAD 517 billion. Learn more at lacaisse.com, LinkedIn and Instagram.

La Caisse is a registered trademark of Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec that is protected in Canada and other jurisdictions and licensed for use by its subsidiaries.

Media Contact:

JSA for BIG Fiber

[email protected]

1.866.695.3629

For Stonepeak Credit:

Kate Beers / Maya Brounstein

[email protected]

+1 (646) 540-5225

For La Caisse:

Conrad Harrington

+ 1 514 847-5493

[email protected]

SOURCE BIG Fiber