Big Final Day Lifts Palaniuk To Win In Bassmaster Elite At Santee Cooper

After leading Day 2, Palaniuk entered Championship Sunday in third place, just 1-3 behind Carl Jocumsen. On Sunday, the pro from Rathdrum, Idaho, added a limit of 22-11 to his previous weights of 21-1, 18-13 and 9-9 to edge Jocumsen.

"This one is so unexpected," Palaniuk said. "Every single one I won before, I had a good practice and I knew that I would have a shot at the Top 10 and a shot at the win. This one came out of nowhere."

Spending his tournament in Lake Marion, Palaniuk attributed his final-round success to a prelaunch decision to start in the mouth of the Potato Creek area. Having started there on Day 1, he had a feeling the area was ready to reward him again.

"I was sitting at the dock this morning and something told me to go try it," Palaniuk said. "With the (warm) weather, the humidity, I felt like I could catch them on topwater, but when I got there, the water was dirty.

"I couldn't get them to eat it, so I just picked up a 1/2-ounce bladed jig with a 4-inch white X-Zone Swammer. I had not caught a fish on this all week and I caught a 4-pounder and a 3 1/4-pounder."

Palaniuk caught a lucky break that he exploited when he saw a big fish blow up just out of casting range. Idling toward the commotion, he spotted a brushpile he had not found earlier in the week.

"I tied up a drop shot and caught a giant (7-12) on 10-pound test," Palaniuk said. "I caught my other limit fish on the drop shot, but I ended up culling them out later."

Palaniuk's drop-shot rig comprised a green pumpkin blue flake X-Zone Deception Worm rigged on a No. 1 VMC Finesse Neko Hook with a 1/4-ounce VMC teardrop weight.

Later in the day, Palaniuk returned to the Jack's Creek area, which produced several of his fish this week. There, he caught two of his keepers by punching a black/blue laminate X-Zone Muscle Back Finesse Craw on a 3/0 VMC Heavy Duty Flippin' Hook with a 1 1/4-ounce tungsten weight.

"I think it came down to versatility; that's why I was able to have the kind of day I had," Palaniuk said. "Without that big one on the drop shot, without those two I caught this morning, I wouldn't have been able to win."

Palaniuk overcame a Day 1 penalty of 2 pounds, 4 ounces for inadvertently making a cast with six fish — one more than his legal limit — in his livewell. Palaniuk self-reported the infraction.

"It went through my head about 47 times in the last hour (before weigh-ins)," Palaniuk said. "I kept thinking, 'If somebody beats me, let it be (more than the penalty weight).'

"One of the things I say a lot is, 'Control the controllables.' When I do something like that, it bothers me because it's something I can control and I knew this event was going to be so tough that 2 pounds is not something you want to be giving up."

Hailing from Queensland, Australia, Jocumsen took the Day 1 lead by catching the event's heaviest sack — 25-8. He slipped to second on Day 2 after adding 12-7 and regained the top spot on Saturday with a 4-fish bag that weighed 12-11. On Sunday, Jocumsen missed his limit again and weighed four bass for 13-8 and tallied 64-2.

Each day, Jocumsen started by fishing a grassy depression midlake with a white Z-Man JackHammer ChatterBait with a white Yamamoto Zako trailer. He then moved to grass mats where he punched with a black and blue Molix SV Craw rigged on a 4/0 Owner Jungle hook and a 1 1/4-ounce Woo! Tungsten weight.

"The early spot kicked off like I had hoped it would today," Jocumsen said. "It was cloudy and dark this morning and they were feeding and I got two good ones.

"After that, I went punching. The sun came out, there was a little bit of wind, everything was right. I had a few opportunities, I had the bites, I just didn't put them in the boat."

Cory Johnston of Cavan, Canada, finished third with 61-9. Spending all week in Jack's Creek, Johnston turned in a consistent performance with daily weights of 17-7, 14-6, 15-3 and 14-9.

"I found the most fish there in practice, so I thought my best bet was to figure out what was going on in that creek day-to-day," Johnston said. "I caught them flipping a black creature bait, a 3/8-ounce swim jig with a Strike King Rage Craw trailer and a black Spro Bronzeye Poppin' Frog."

Palaniuk's win moved him into 15th place in the Bassmaster Elite Series Angler of the Year standings with 493 points. Clark Wendlandt of Leander, Texas, holds the lead with 587, Johnston follows in second with 550 and David Mullins of Mt. Carmel, Tenn., is in third with 540.

Jeff Gustafson of Keewatin, Canada, won Phoenix Boats Big Bass honors with his 9-7.

Bernie Schultz of Gainesville, Fla., took home $3,000 for being the highest-placing entrant in the Toyota Bonus Bucks program, and Brandon Lester of Fayetteville, Tenn., earned $2,000 for being the second-highest placing entrant.

The tournament was hosted by the Clarendon County Chamber of Commerce.

Finish Name Hometown Total lbs-oz Earnings 1 Brandon Palaniuk Rathdrum, ID 72-02 $102,000 2 Carl Jocumsen Queensland, AUSTRALIA 64-02 $25,000 3 Cory Johnston Cavan, Ontario, CANADA 61-09 $20,000 4 Austin Felix Eden Prairie, MN 60-14 $15,000 5 Bernie Schultz Gainesville, FL 60-05 $15,000 6 Bill Lowen Brookville, IN 58-07 $15,000 7 Destin DemMarion Grove City, PA 57-06 $15,000 8 David Mullins Mt Carmel, TN 56-01 $16,000 9 Jeff Gustafson Keewatin, Ontario, CANADA 53-12 $17,000 10 Derek Hudnall Denham Springs, LA 50-06 $15,000 11 Patrick Walters Summerville, SC 42-13 $12,000 12 Drew Cook Cairo, GA 42-08 $12,000 13 Steve Kennedy Auburn, AL 42-03 $12,000 14 Frank Talley Temple, TX 42-02 $12,000 15 Matt Herren Ashville, AL 41-15 $12,000 16 Jake Whitaker Fairview, NC 41-15 $10,000 17 Clark Wendlandt Leander, TX 41-10 $10,000 18 Luke Palmer Coalgate, OK 41-08 $10,000 19 Brett Preuett Monrow, LA 41-08 $10,000 20 Drew Benton Blakely, GA 41-07 $10,000 21 Brandon Lester Fayetteville, TN 41-00 $10,000 22 John Cox Debary, FL 40-00 $10,000 23 Tyler Rivet Raceland, LA 38-09 $10,000 24 Randy Sullivan Breckenridge, TX 38-07 $10,000 25 Hank Cherry Jr Lincolnton, NC 38-04 $10,000 26 Mike Huff Corbin, KY 37-04 $10,000 27 Koby Kreiger Alva, FL 37-04 $10,000 28 Randy Pierson Oakdale, CA 36-10 $10,000 29 Hunter Shryock Newcomerstown, OH 36-05 $10,000 30 Caleb Sumrall New Iberia, LA 35-10 $10,000 31 Clifford Pirch Payson, AZ 35-05 $10,000 32 Kyle Welcher Opelika, AL 34-14 $10,000 33 Paul Mueller Naugatuck, CT 34-06 $10,000 34 Clent Davis Montevallo, AL 33-11 $10,000 35 Brandon Card Salisbury, NC 33-03 $10,000 36 Chad Morgenthaler Reeds Spring, MO 32-08 $10,000 37 Buddy Gross Chickamauga, GA 31-15 $10,000 38 Chris Zaldain Fort Worth, TX 30-11 $10,000 39 Brad Whatley Bivins, TX 29-12 $10,000 40 John Crews Jr Salem, VA 28-01 $10,000 41 Gerald Swindle Guntersville, AL 23-12 $7,500 42 Micah Frazier Newnan, GA 22-15 $7,500 43 Rick Morris Lake Gaston, VA 22-12 $7,500 44 Brock Mosley Collinsville, MS 22-11 $7,500 45 Seth Feider New Market, MN 22-10 $7,500 46 Shane LeHew Catawba, NC 22-07 $5,000 47 Jason Williamson Wagener, SC 22-04 $5,000 48 Todd Auten Lake Wylie, SC 21-13 $5,000 49 Matt Arey Shelby, NC 21-05 $2,500 50 Chris Groh Spring Grove, IL 21-02 $2,500

