Big Fish Announces the Most "Drop!" Down Delightful Mobile Game of the Summer, "Toy Story Drop!," Available Worldwide Today

Players can also unlock bonus gameplay driven by new Toy Story narrative adventures inspired by the toys' unique worlds. Players can help Sheriff Woody and his posse of friends track down Evil Doctor Porkchop who has robbed the bank, or join Buzz Lightyear to protect a top-secret prototoype from Zurg's clutches.

"Toy Story Drop! represents an exciting new opportunity for fans to play inside the world of Toy Story and interact with new and beloved characters," said Sean Shoptaw, Senior Vice President, Global Games & Interactive Experiences at Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. "Big Fish has masterfully combined their expertise for creating top-tier match 3 games with the treasured Toy Story universe to create something special, and we are thrilled that today, fans will be able to experience all the fun and adventure of the game for themselves."

Key Toy Story Drop! gameplay features include:

Journey across iconic locations while matching three or more colorful marbles on the board to meet level goals, rescue stuck toys and overcome obstacles to unlock new levels;

Unlock fully themed bonus levels with original narrative content by collecting and assembling character-themed sets of beloved characters, accessories and set pieces;

Make impressive combinations to unleash more powerful play: bouncy Pixar Balls bump away big groups of marbles, rockets blast off to clear random tiles, jack-in-the-box boosts punch through entire lines on the board and disco balls clear all pieces of one color; and

Unlock special items for added strategy and fun: zap away pieces with the Aliens' flying saucer and swap marbles with The Claw.

"It's been an opportunity of a lifetime to bring these characters and scenes to life through our brand new, stand-alone game in our most popular Drop! franchise of games," said Big Fish's Managing Director and President Jeff Karp. "Whether you're a first-time game player, a die-hard match-3er or a Toy Story fan, we designed Toy Story Drop! to be the pick-up-and-play experience of the summer—and beyond!"

Beginning June 21st, Big Fish will unveil additional Toy Story 4-themed content syncing to the theatrical release, including a Forky playable scene and special content where players help Bo Peep find her lost sheep. Big Fish expects to release additional Toy Story Drop! content every few weeks.

Toy Story Drop!, by the developer of Gummy Drop!, is available worldwide on the App Store, Google Play and the Amazon Appstore beginning today. It is coming soon to the Microsoft Store on Windows 10. To learn more, please visit: www.toystorydrop.com and follow Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Big Fish

Big Fish Games, Inc. has innovated, developed and published a diverse portfolio of world-class casual game franchises since 2002. Well known for its popular games Gummy Drop! and Cooking Craze, Big Fish delights millions of players each and every day. The company is dedicated to "Play Inspired," delivering experiences to play, connect, compete and discover anywhere and on any device. Big Fish is headquartered in Seattle, Washington with a regional office in Oakland, California, and is part of Aristocrat Leisure Limited. For more information: www.bigfishgames.com

