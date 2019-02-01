Big Fish Creates the Next Gen Sim Experience: Announces Worldwide Release of Decurse

"At Big Fish, our players 'love for the game' inspire and drive our development efforts," said Chris George, general manager and vice president with Big Fish. "With Decurse , we challenged ourselves to re-imagine a game experience that's had a very similar look and feel for a long, long time. We took popular farming sim mechanics that people know and love, like personalization and customization, and set out to blow them out of the park – or barn! We re-imagined farmland as magical islands, livestock as a cast of kooky characters and gameplay immersed in a magical storyline, while offering players new ways to craft, build and express themselves inside the game."

In Decurse, the story begins with a magical island that's been cursed. Players collect magic as currency to "decurse" the land, uncovering secret towns each with its own buildings, recipes, crafting and characters. Along the way, players can make tasty treats like apple popsicles and bake pies for pandas; trick out homes with snazzy windows and send giant whales and hot air balloons off on resource runs. They can mine for stones to rebuild homes and craft, forge, weave and sew. The game is packed full of items to decorate and customize including sparkling fountains that ooze magic. As players progress, new islands will unlock, each with their own unique set of quests, buildings, recipes, events and characters.

"Decurse encourages community building, providing players with the opportunity to connect with friends. Players have the option to link to friends, visit their islands and support each other to complete fun tasks that each island has to offer."

To "reverse the curse," please visit:

About Big Fish

Big Fish Games, Inc. has innovated, developed and published a diverse portfolio of world-class casual game franchises since 2002. Well known for its popular games Gummy Drop!, Cooking Craze and the upcoming Toy Story Drop!, Big Fish delights millions of players each and every day. The company is dedicated to "Play Inspired," delivering experiences to play, connect, compete and discover anywhere and on any device. Big Fish is headquartered in Seattle, Washington with a regional office in Oakland, California, and is part of Aristocrat Leisure Limited. For more information: www.bigfishgames.com

Media Contact

Laura Ray, laura.ray@bigfishgames.com, 206/272.2972

SOURCE Big Fish Games

Related Links

http://www.bigfishgames.com

