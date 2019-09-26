Big Fish Games Pledges $250K Toward Breast Cancer Awareness in Partnership with National Breast Cancer Foundation

Through its campaign, Big Fish hopes to rally its more than seven million players—82 percent of whom are women—across participating casual mobile titles to "play for a cause" in support of breast cancer awareness. Beginning Sept. 26 th , two special NBCF-branded in-game events will begin to kick off across several of Big Fish's most popular free-to-play titles, including Gummy Drop! , Cooking Craze, Fairway Solitaire and others. Gameplay is free for both events, and players are not required to purchase anything from Big Fish, nor is the donation determined by spend or gameplay time.

"Over the years, our players, a majority of whom are women, have shared stories about how our games have helped them through tough times, like cancer treatments and recovery. Our internal teams were inspired by these stories, and the people behind the stories," said Jeff Karp, managing director and president with Big Fish Games. "The Big Fish for a Cause campaign is an effort to unify our collective community, players and employees, in a show of support of a cause that is both meaningful and relevant to so many of our lives."

Breast cancer continues to be one of the leading health crises for women in the United States. One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime. NBCF's mission is to help women now and inspire hope to those affected by breast cancer through early detection, education and support services. NBCF uses 84 percent of its donations for programs that provide free mammograms for women in need, patient education, awareness campaigns and breast cancer research projects.

Big Fish's two "play for a cause" events include:

NBCF-branded In-Game Events . Between 09/26/19 12 AM PDT and 10/4/19 11:59 PM PDT , players can show support for breast cancer awareness through special free in-game events featuring NBCF-branded pink gameplay. The more time players spend "playing for a cause," the more rewards they will unlock in game. Details vary according to participating game title. Big Fish Community Game-Off . Between 10/01/19 12 AM PDT and 10/31/19 11:59 PM PDT , players can show support for breast cancer awareness through a free community game-off between seven Big Fish free-to-play games. The game with the most minutes played* wins the free community game-off. All players that played the winning game during the game-off time earn a special in-game reward beginning 11/01/19 12 AM PT . Reward details vary according to participating game title. *The game with the largest percentage increase in cumulative total minutes played from the prior 30-day period.

Big Fish is extending its support of NBCF through engaging programming for employees in both its Seattle and Oakland offices. Staff will have the opportunity to assemble HOPE Kits filled with comforting items curated by breast cancer patients for breast cancer patients. Big Fish staff will assemble 300 HOPE Kits collectively, with 25 kits reserved for patients locally through the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, an NBCF-affiliate hospital. Big Fish employees will also be able to participate in a "Pink Day" at its offices, including a lunch-and-learn with NBCF staff.

"NBCF is grateful for the partnership with Big Fish Games and for their support to our mission of Helping Women Now®," said Janelle Hail, NBCF Founder and CEO. "The funds pledged through Big Fish will enable us to continue providing help and inspiring hope through our programs to thousands of women affected by breast cancer across the U.S."

For more information about the Big Fish for a Cause campaign, visit: www.bigfishgames.com/bigfish-for-a-cause

About Big Fish

Big Fish Games, Inc. has innovated, developed and published a diverse portfolio of popular casual games since 2002. Well known for its popular games Gummy Drop! and Cooking Craze, Big Fish delights millions of players each and every day. The company is dedicated to "Play Inspired," delivering experiences to play, connect, compete and discover anywhere and on any device. Big Fish is headquartered in Seattle, Washington with a regional office in Oakland, California, and is part of Aristocrat Leisure Limited. For more information: www.bigfishgames.com

About National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.

Recognized as one of the leading breast cancer organizations in the world, National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) is Helping Women Now® by providing early detection, education and support services to those affected by breast cancer. A recipient of Charity Navigator's highest 4-star rating for 14 years, NBCF provides support through their National Mammography Program, Patient Navigation, Beyond The Shock®, breast health education, and research programs. For more information, please visit www.nbcf.org.

