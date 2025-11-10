Big Flavor, Bigger Value: Checkers & Rally's Rolls Out the $5 Pretzel Pubster Combo

The new Pretzel Pubster Burger brings pub favorites to the drive-thru, alongside new BBQ Pretzel Buford, Fried Strawberry Cheesecake Bites, and a Daytona 500 VIP sweepstakes

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Checkers & Rally's, home of Famous Seasoned Fries and bold, crave-worthy flavor, is raising the bar on value with its newest lineup of over-the-top, pub-inspired flavors. Headlining the fall menu is the $5 Pretzel Pubster Combo — a full meal that brings indulgence to the drive-thru with night out flavor at a stay in price.

For a limited time, Checkers & Rally's fans can get the new Pretzel Pubster Burger — made with two 100% beef hamburger patties, topped with melted beer cheese with bacon crumbles, American cheese, mayo, and crispy onions, all served on a toasted pretzel bun — as part of a complete meal for just $5.

Pub Fare from the Drive-Thru: The $5 Pretzel Pubster Combo

The combo includes the brand's iconic Famous Seasoned Fries and a small soft drink, proving once again that Checkers & Rally's delivers real flavor and real value without compromise.

"This is pub-style indulgence without the pub price," said Scott Johnson, Chief Marketing Officer of Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc. "For just five bucks, you're getting big pub flavor, bold textures, and that signature Checkers & Rally's value our guests can count on every time they roll through the drive-thru."

More Ways to Satisfy: New BBQ Pretzel Buford, Sweet Treats & Wings

The bold flavors keep coming with the BBQ Pretzel Buford — two large 100% beef hamburger patties stacked with American cheese, two strips of bacon, crispy onions, Sweet & Smoky BBQ sauce, and mayo, all on a toasted pretzel bun. Priced at $7.49, it's a craveable upgrade for anyone looking to turn mealtime into me-time. Price and participation may vary.

Those with a sweet tooth can dig into new Fried Strawberry Cheesecake Bites, a bite-sized indulgence featuring real strawberry pieces and creamy vanilla cheesecake wrapped in a crispy pastry shell and dusted with powdered sugar. Guests can grab four for $2.99, proving that small bites can pack big satisfaction.

And for wing lovers, Checkers & Rally's is turning up the heat with Classic Wings for just $1 each, including the new Frank's Stingin' Honey Garlic Sauce — a sweet-and-spicy flavor explosion, perfect for fall snacking and game-day cravings.

Win Big: NASCAR Daytona 500 VIP Sweepstakes

From the drive-thru to the Daytona 500 — Checkers & Rally's is giving fans the chance to win big this season. From now through January 4, 2026, guests can scan a QR code on NASCAR-themed in-store displays for a chance to win a Daytona 500 VIP Experience.

Each Grand Prize Package includes:

2 Grandstand Tickets to the Daytona 500

2 Delta Air Lines flight vouchers

2 NASCAR Cup Series Garage & Pit Access Credentials (must be 18+)

Hospitality access with catered food and beverages

$1,000 VISA gift card for hotel and expenses

"It's all about bringing more excitement — whether that's in your meal or your next big win," added Johnson. "Checkers & Rally's guests know value when they see it, and this fall, we're giving them more of it than ever before."

To stay up to date on Checkers & Rally's news, visit CheckersandRallys.com. Also, get connected to Checkers & Rally's across social media by following @checkersrallys on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

About Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc.

Based in Tampa, Fla., Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc., an iconic and innovative drive-thru restaurant chain known for its bold, craveable food, famous fries, exceptional value, and people-first attitude, operates and franchises both Checkers® and Rally's® restaurants. With almost 750 restaurants and room to grow, Checkers & Rally's is a proven brand with flexible building formats that are aggressively expanding across the country. Checkers & Rally's is dedicated to being a place where franchisees and employees who work hard can create opportunities for themselves, their families, and their communities. In recent years, the brand has earned several of the industry's most prestigious awards including: "#1 Most Craveable Fries" by Restaurant Business 2020 and 2018; Best Franchise Deal and "Best Drive-Thru in America" by QSR Magazine; Top Food and Beverage Franchise by Franchise Business Review; the "Hot! Again" award from Nation's Restaurant News and has consistently been ranked on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500.

SOURCE Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc.