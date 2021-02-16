Big Flavors Packed in New Bite-Sized Jimmy Dean® Brand Breakfast Favorites

"Breakfast habits continue to change as families navigate new routines," said Chris Olson, senior brand manager, Jimmy Dean brand. "At the start of 2020, people were cooking every meal at home, including breakfast. Over time, however, peoples' energy for making multiple fresh meals throughout the day has waned, with 25% of people tired of cooking. The new Jimmy Dean Loaded Sausage Bites and Omelet Minis are the perfect option for those seeking a warm breakfast or snack with the flavors they love without the time-consuming prep and clean-up."

Jimmy Dean Loaded Sausage Bites deliver a meaty and easy start to any morning. Packed with 16-19 grams of protein, these all-in-one sausage bites are loaded with egg and cheese and provide a warm and savory breakfast solution in under a minute. Loaded Sausage Bites are available in two delicious varieties: Meat Lovers and Turkey Sausage.

deliver a meaty and easy start to any morning. Packed with 16-19 grams of protein, these all-in-one sausage bites are loaded with egg and cheese and provide a warm and savory breakfast solution in under a minute. Loaded Sausage Bites are available in two delicious varieties: Meat Lovers and Turkey Sausage. Jimmy Dean Omelet Minis offer a bite-sized spin on the favorite egg breakfast. With 13-14 grams of protein, these all-in-one egg bites are ready in under a minute, providing a satisfying and convenient, protein-packed solution. Omelet Minis are available in two delicious varieties: Sausage & Cheddar and Gouda & Bacon.

"For many, breakfast is their favorite meal of the day. We want to continue to help people enjoy our products with our signature flavor, no matter the time or place," added Olson.

Jimmy Dean Loaded Sausage Bites and Jimmy Dean Omelet Minis can be found in the refrigerated aisle of retail stores nationwide. For more information, visit www.jimmydean.com.

About Jimmy Dean® Brand

The Jimmy Dean brand is America's favorite protein breakfast brand1. For over 50 years, Jimmy Dean brand has ensured quality in every plate, providing warm, satisfying breakfast options the whole family can enjoy. Jimmy Dean Fresh Roll Sausage, Links & Patties, Fully Cooked Sausage Links, Crumbles, Skillets, Breakfast Bowls, Bacon, Stuffed Hash Browns, Breakfast Sandwiches, Plant-Based Patty Sandwiches, Pancakes & Sausage on a Stick, Jimmy Dean Simple Scrambles® breakfast cups and Jimmy Dean Delights® breakfast products boast full flavors and top-quality ingredients guaranteed to make any meal the best. For more information on Jimmy Dean brand, including product offerings and delicious recipe ideas, visit www.jimmydean.com.

CATEGORY: IR, Newsroom

1 Share of Breakfast Sausage and Frozen Protein Breakfast Categories, number one in Dollar Sales and Volume Sales data per Nielsen xAOC L52W – w/e January 23, 2021.

SOURCE Jimmy Dean Brand

Related Links

http://www.jimmydean.com

