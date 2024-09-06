Big Fogg Keeps U.S. Open Tennis Fans Cool During Excessive Heat

Temecula-Murrieta Area Company Supplies 30-inch High-Pressure Misting Fans to U.S. Open for the 15th Consecutive Year

MURRIETA, Calif., Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Fogg, Inc., a pioneer and trusted leader in outdoor cooling, has been the quiet MVP of the U.S. Open, providing misting fans for the iconic tennis tournament.

Although temperatures soared to sweltering levels, this year's event is reportedly the most crowded with more than 75,000 people during the first five days. The United States Tennis Association (USTA) Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, NY has been packed with tennis fans in dire need of relief from the heat.

Big Fogg heating benches and misting fands on sidelines. Big Fogg Logo

For the 15th consecutive year, the USTA commissioned Bigg Fogg to install its signature 30-inch high-pressure misting fans at the tournament. This year, 18 fans were strategically placed around the concourse notably in the event's high traffic areas.

"With climate change, over the years it's been getting hotter and hotter and becoming more important to keep people cool at major sporting events like this," said Tom Ernst, General Manager of Big Fogg. "We are honored to be able to provide our fans and offer refreshing relief from the extreme heat."

The U.S. Open Fan Week, the first week of the tournament when attendees get to participate in free, exclusive events and activities for all ages, was the hottest when temperatures climbed to 95 degrees. Combined with the humidity, the heat index rose to over 100.

"The tennis fans, both adults and kids, really enjoy our misting fans. The minute people see them, they'll walk right up to them and just stand there taking in the mist," said Sam Gibson, a Big Fogg technician on site. "The fans are oscillating, and the cool mist is spraying so it's one of the best experiences."

The U.S. Open weather is always a wildcard for the event, but Big Fogg fans (and technicians) will continue to be available until the final day, right down to match point!

Christopher Miehl, President of Big Fogg maintains, "This has been the busiest year in our over twenty-five-year history. We have developed a new generation of products to augment our high-pressure misting fans including aluminum cooling benches, misting sideline shade structures and portable misting walls. We are proud to support the U.S. Open and look forward to providing fans again next year."

About Big Fogg

Founded in 1999, Big Fogg is a leader in outdoor cooling and heating products. The Southern California based company custom designs, engineers, assembles and installs high-pressure misting systems and cooling fans for a variety of commercial, industrial and sporting event applications. As a pioneer in misting fans for sports, Big Fogg was the first to install high-pressure misting fans on NFL & college football sidelines. Since then, Big Fogg has supplied misting fans or heating benches at 13 Super Bowls, 20 Pro Bowls, and over 1000 NFL and NCAA football games. Big Fogg has also supplied products to the X-Games, MLB All-Star Games, World Cup, Olympics and the Special Olympics. With highly experienced technicians and outstanding customer support, Big Fogg maintains an exemplary track record of success, maximizing safety, comfort, and performance in all-weather conditions.

For more information visit www.bigfogg.com or call 951-587-2460.

