Big Fogg to Provide its Cooling Sideline Fans at the NCAA Championship in Houston, Texas on Jan 8, 2024

HOUSTON, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Fogg is once again in the news! At the NCAA Championship Bowl game, Big Fogg has been commissioned to provide its misting fans on the sideline for the big game in Houston, Texas.

At this year's Sugar Bowl in New Orleans both the Washington Huskies and the Texas Longhorns used six of Big Fogg's misting fans on their sidelines.

Big Fogg heating benches and misting fands on sidelines.

At the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Big Fogg provided Sideline Heating Systems as well as Cooling Fans for Alabama during the Semi-Final Bowl Championship Game.

Big Fogg had a record year in 2023 working over 200 NFL and NCAA football games. In addition, Big Fogg set a company record providing Heating and/or Cooling Sideline systems at eighteen NCAA Bowl games across the nation including Honolulu, Texas, Florida, California and Fenway Park in Boston.

During this same time, Big Fogg also was providing heating benches and cooling fans to multiple NFL teams such as the Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints, Denver Broncos, New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Chargers and Buffalo Bills.

Christopher Miehl, CEO of Big Fogg, traveled to New Orleans to work the Sugar Bowl game on New Year's Day. He stated "Big Fogg has been providing sideline cooling and heating systems for the NFL for over 25 years. When we first introduced Big Fogg heated benches to NCAA football, Big Fogg management was met initially with strong resistance by many premium programs. I remember offering the heated benches at "no charge" at a late in the season game between Michigan and Ohio State. But both teams informed Big Fogg they did not need heated benches. Since then much has changed. Through Big Fogg's persistence, tenacity, resourcefulness and great service, Big Fogg Heated Benches and Misting Fans have become a staple throughout NCAA football. We were the first and still are the best in the marketplace."

