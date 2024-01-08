Big Fogg to Provide its Cooling Sideline Fans at the NCAA Championship in Houston, Texas on Jan 8, 2024

News provided by

Big Fogg

08 Jan, 2024, 10:00 ET

HOUSTON, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Fogg is once again in the news! At the NCAA Championship Bowl game, Big Fogg has been commissioned to provide its misting fans on the sideline for the big game in Houston, Texas.

At this year's Sugar Bowl in New Orleans both the Washington Huskies and the Texas Longhorns used six of Big Fogg's misting fans on their sidelines.

Continue Reading
Big Fogg heating benches and misting fands on sidelines.
Big Fogg heating benches and misting fands on sidelines.

At the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Big Fogg provided Sideline Heating Systems as well as Cooling Fans for Alabama during the Semi-Final Bowl Championship Game.

Big Fogg had a record year in 2023 working over 200 NFL and NCAA football games. In addition, Big Fogg set a company record providing Heating and/or Cooling Sideline systems at eighteen NCAA Bowl games across the nation including Honolulu, Texas, Florida, California and Fenway Park in Boston.

During this same time, Big Fogg also was providing heating benches and cooling fans to multiple NFL teams such as the Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints, Denver Broncos, New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Chargers and Buffalo Bills.

Christopher Miehl, CEO of Big Fogg, traveled to New Orleans to work the Sugar Bowl game on New Year's Day. He stated "Big Fogg has been providing sideline cooling and heating systems for the NFL for over 25 years. When we first introduced Big Fogg heated benches to NCAA football, Big Fogg management was met initially with strong resistance by many premium programs. I remember offering the heated benches at "no charge" at a late in the season game between Michigan and Ohio State. But both teams informed Big Fogg they did not need heated benches. Since then much has changed. Through Big Fogg's persistence, tenacity, resourcefulness and great service, Big Fogg Heated Benches and Misting Fans have become a staple throughout NCAA football. We were the first and still are the best in the marketplace."

For more information on Big Fogg Misting and Heating Systems, please email Big Fogg at [email protected] or call its California headquarters (951-587-2460) or our sister company Cool Zone (949-500-9390), located in Orange County south of Los Angeles.

You can also visit our websites at www.bigfogg.com, www.coolzone.net, and www.misting.net and see its vast array of heating, cooling, and misting systems.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Christopher Miehl 951-852-5885

SOURCE Big Fogg

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.