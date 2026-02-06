Big Fogg to Provide its Sideline Heating Systems at the Big Game in San Francisco, CA on February 8, 2026
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Fogg is once again in the news recently. Super Bowl LX in San Francisco has commissioned Super Bowl LX to provide its sideline heating systems for the game between the Seattle Seahawks and New England. Big Fogg had twelve (12) of its Heating Benches, six (6) per sideline and Sideline Heating systems at the NFC Championship game between the Seahawks and Rams. Big Fogg also had heating benches at the AFC Championship game in Denver.
At this year's Peach Bowl in Atlanta, GA, the Oregon Ducks hired Big Fogg to provide sideline misting fans. However, the night before the big game, they connected Big Fogg to provide (6) Heating Benches and (6) sideline shade structures on their sideline against Indiana, who had heating benches and sideline shade structures. The closest we had the equipment was in Jacksonville, FL, and we woke up one of our big friends at 1 AM to drive it to Atlanta. He pulled it off, getting to the Georgia Dome 5 hours before kickoff.
