Big Fogg to Provide its Sideline Heating Systems at the Big Game in San Francisco, CA on February 8, 2026

Big Fogg, Inc.

Feb 06, 2026, 09:31 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Fogg is once again in the news recently. Super Bowl LX in San Francisco has commissioned Super Bowl LX to provide its sideline heating systems for the game between the Seattle Seahawks and New England. Big Fogg had twelve (12) of its Heating Benches, six (6) per sideline and Sideline Heating systems at the NFC Championship game between the Seahawks and Rams. Big Fogg also had heating benches at the AFC Championship game in Denver.
At this year's Peach Bowl in Atlanta, GA, the Oregon Ducks hired Big Fogg to provide sideline misting fans. However, the night before the big game, they connected Big Fogg to provide (6) Heating Benches and (6) sideline shade structures on their sideline against Indiana, who had heating benches and sideline shade structures. The closest we had the equipment was in Jacksonville, FL, and we woke up one of our big friends at 1 AM to drive it to Atlanta. He pulled it off, getting to the Georgia Dome 5 hours before kickoff.

In 2025, Big Fogg had its most successful heating benches, cooling benches and misting fans on NFL and NCAA sideline in our history. In addition, we placed our sideline structures on multiple teams' sidelines, either selling them or leasing them on a game-by-game basis. Please check out our new website, sidelineshading.com.

For more information on Big Fogg Misting and Heating Systems, please call Big Fogg at its California headquarters (951-587-2460) or our sister company Cool Zone at (949-500-9390).

You can also visit its website at www.bigfogg.com or misting.net and see its vast array of heating, cooling, and misting systems.

Big Fogg provides misting fans that keep people comfortable year-round. Join the winning team for your next misting rental or purchase. "At business, home or event, we cool you down without getting you wet!"

MEDIA CONTACT:
Christopher Miehl 951-852-5885

SOURCE Big Fogg, Inc.

