Big Frog Custom T-Shirts & More® Hops Through 2019 With Growth and New CEO

DUNEDIN, Fla., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Frog Custom T-Shirts & More®, a locally-owned, high-technology, garment decorating retail store franchise concept where customers have the freedom to design their own apparel, has been experiencing massive development throughout the first half of 2019. The franchise has now seen seven years of double-digit growth in unit revenue and nine years of double-digit growth in system-wide revenue, all while continuing to expand its franchise system in new markets nationwide.

Celebrating its 10th year of franchising, the custom T-Shirt and garment design brand witnessed a 15 percent increase in system-wide gross revenue in the first half of this year. The company awarded four franchise agreements and plans to open its 100th store in New York in the fall of 2019.

This ongoing success comes at a time when Big Frog is making exciting internal changes. Earlier this year, Big Frog announced the appointment of Dr. Tina Bacon-DeFrece as CEO of the brand. As CEO, Tina will spearhead the brand's franchise operations system and act as a liaison between Big Frog's franchise owners and board leaders, ensuring the profitability and success of each franchised location.

"After hitting our 100-unit mark, the next 10 years are going to be a whole different journey for Big Frog," stated Bacon-DeFrece. "There are new technologies that we will need to implement as well as new prospective franchisees with different backgrounds that we will need to identify and attract. I have been honored to be a part of Big Frog's story, acting as a core member of our founding team and moving all the way up to President of the Brand. Now as CEO, I am excited to tackle the new challenges Big Frog will face in the coming years and lead the way towards the brand's continued success."

Over the next five to eight years, Big Frog Custom T-Shirts & More is planning a national development campaign with the goal of awarding around 300 franchises throughout the domestic United States. The brand also plans to incorporate platforms to improve the planning, marketing and operational functions for franchise owners, all while maintaining Big Frog's well-recognized owner-operator and community focused business model.

Big Frog combines creativity with cutting-edge technology and brings a personalized service to local markets. The unique design technology makes it a fast, individualized and convenient service that leaps beyond competition. The brand's Direct to Garment (DTG) printing bonds the dye to the fabric's molecules, allowing products to be washed in both hot and cold water and with color-safe bleaching without risking fading, cracking or peeling of the image.

