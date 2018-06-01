Big Frog Custom T-Shirts & More® Ranked #1 by Entrepreneur Magazine

More than 1,000 companies applied for the 2018 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, a list that evaluates brands for their brand strength, franchisee support, financial stability and over 100 additional attributes. The comprehensive vetting process in all of these points illustrated and confirmed Big Frog's status as an industry leader.

"We're both thrilled and humbled to receive this award," said Tina Bacon-DeFrece, president of Big Frog Custom T-Shirts and More®. "Since day one of our founding, our entire team has put such a focus on improving the franchisee experience and building their success. We know reaching this goal was a team effort and we are honored that Entrepreneur recognized the commitment and success we have with our franchisees."

In less than 10 years, the company has hit a milestone not reached by many in the franchise space as it closed out 2017 by awarding its 100th unit. Big Frog has now seen nine years of double digit growth in system wide gross revenue – up 15 percent in 2017, all while continuing to expand its franchise system. In 2018, the brand plans to continue to enter new markets and has eyes set on awarding 25 additional franchise agreements.

"It is such an exciting time to be part of the Big Frog family," said Bacon-DeFrece. "We've been able to connect with so many entrepreneurs eager to make a difference in their communities. It is our goal to support them, train them, and coach them to becoming strong, knowledgeable business owners. With the right people and tools in place, our brand is excited to see what lies ahead."

Big Frog combines creativity with cutting-edge technology and brings a personalized service to local markets. The unique design technology makes it a fast, individualized and convenient service that leaps beyond competition. The brand's Direct to Garment (DTG) printing bonds the dye to the fabric's molecules, allowing products to be washed in both hot and cold water and with color-safe bleaching without risking fading, cracking or peeling of the image.

As the $50 billion garment decorating industry continues to grow, Bacon-DeFrece believes North America will soon be home to more than 300 Big Frog stores. Since opening its first franchised location in 2009, Big Frog has grown exponentially with 89 locations open in 24 states and 11 locations in different stages of development. The retailer remains one of the top franchise opportunities on the market.

About Big Frog

Launched in 2008, Big Frog Custom T-Shirts & More® is a franchise concept specializing in custom decorated apparel with more than 100 locations open or in development nationwide. Big Frog looks to become the world leader in the $50 billion garment decorating industry. Each individually owned shop uses unique technology that brings imagination to life with endless design opportunities on T-shirts, sports shirts, tank tops, sweatshirts, hoodies, bandanas, onesies, dog clothes, jackets, mouse pads, sports gear, tote bags and more. For more information about Big Frog Custom T-Shirts & More and franchising opportunities visit www.bigfrog.com.

