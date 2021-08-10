Big G Creative Puts An Innovative Spin On Classic Game Play With New Corner Crush And Cluckle Games

CORNER CRUSH is the ultimate game of memory and strategy, but with a twist! Drop the tokens into the rotating tower and play around the corners to score four in a row. Whether going head-to-head or playing in teams, CORNER CRUSH exercises critical thinking skills. Premium quality materials and the built-in storage make this classic game stand out. The top of the tower opens to reveal a hidden storage compartment for the tokens, making it easy to clean-up or take on the go. CORNER CRUSH is great for family and adult game nights.

CLUCKLE is a fast-paced word game with a dice-popping chicken! Squeeze the chicken to pop out the die and race to flip your egg tiles to see which letters you have. Scramble your egg tiles to see who can make a word the fastest, then quickly grab the chicken to win the round. CLUCKLE helps kids practice spelling while having fun!

Steven Anne, Creative Director at Big G Creative, states, "With CORNER CRUSH and CLUCKLE, we've taken popular, classic game play and elevated the fun factor. Kids will want to play these games over and over, and parents will enjoy them just as much."

CORNER CRUSH is for ages 7+, for 2 or 4 players with an estimated 15 minutes playing time, and retails for $19.99. CLUCKLE is for ages 7+, for 2-6 players with an estimated playing time of 15 minutes, and retails for $9.99.

CORNER CRUSH and CLUCKLE are available at Target stores and at Target.com. To learn more about the games and how they are played, visit BigGCreative.com and watch the CORNER CRUSH and CLUCKLE videos on YouTube.

About Big G Creative

Big G Creative is a board game publisher where big ideas, big laughs and big games are a big deal. Big G Creative believes in the power of bringing people together to play, connect and create memories. Based in Nashville, Big G Creative has games for everyone including some of the best-loved properties in entertainment and pop culture. The award-winning games are available at mass market retailers nationwide and online. Visit: BigGCreative.com or on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram .

