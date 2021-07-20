Big G Creative Takes A Spooky Turn With New 'GHOSTED' Mystery Game

In GHOSTED, the cast of characters, motives, and weapons are brought to life through vibrant and custom, illustrator-created art. The Suspects are relatable archetypes found in contemporary society and include Gabby Gains the gym rat, Mimi_Hax19 the videogame influencer, and trust fund baby Vander Von Vapid III. The Motives are everyone's true pet peeves. Blasting smooth jazz, giving one-star reviews, hoarding toilet paper, or using speakerphone in public might have been your fatal flaw. Finally, the Weapons are imaginative and improbable, including a tank of piranhas, a 3-hole puncher, a selfie stick, and murder hornets.

"GHOSTED is the perfect entertainment for family and adult game nights," said Shannon Swindle, Director of Product Development, Big G Creative. "Gather your evidence, quiz fellow players and put your deduction skills to the test with this unexpected and humorous twist on the classic mystery 'whodunnit' game."

For ages 10+ and for 3-6 players, GHOSTED is estimated to take 30 minutes to play. The game comes with 36 illustrated cards (12 Suspect Cards, 12 Motive Cards, 12 Weapon Cards), 6 Evidence Boards, 6 Dry Erase Markers, 6 Tokens, and 1 Die.

GHOSTED is available exclusively at Target stores and at Target.com for $19.99. To learn more about the game and how it is played, visit BigGCreative.com and watch the GHOSTED video on YouTube.

