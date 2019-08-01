Big G Express Truck Driver Raises over $30,000 for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital through Charity Motorcycle Ride

The 2019 ride had a record number of motorcycles participating and almost doubled the donations raised in 2018 with $14,638.Big G promotes the online donations for months prior to the event and employees make their donations to St. Jude directly to support the ride. Donations are collected from local businesses and vendors for door prizes and auction the day of the ride.

Tim and Big G's Manager of Marketing, Jodi Lamb, were blessed with the opportunity to visit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital for a campus tour and recognition of the money raised for the organization. "I am blown away by the thought and detail that St. Jude puts in for the children and their families," said Tim. "We saw so many ways that St. Jude goes above and beyond to make the child and their family comfortable and have the most normal life possible while fighting their illness."

St. Jude patients get the best treatments at no cost to their families. Their doctors are working to find cures and treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to 80%. "We are proud to support St. Jude Children's Hospital and their efforts to treat and find cures for childhood cancer," said Kristi McFarland, VP of HR and Safety at Big G. "I encourage anyone with a healthy child or grandchild to donate something, any amount helps those that are faced with childhood cancer or pediatric diseases."

About Big G Express, Inc.:

Big G Express is a 100% employee owned, asset based carrier providing truckload services to customers nationwide. Founded in 1995 by Jack and Pat Marsh, Big G Express became 100% employee owned through an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) in January 2009. An ESOP is a tax qualified employee benefit plan governed and regulated by United States law. The ESOP gives the employees of Big G Express a beneficial ownership in the company. The company has grown to over $110 million in annual revenues and has over 750 employee owners. Big G Express, Inc. is headquartered in Shelbyville, Tenn. with terminals in Deason, Tenn., Mt Juliet, Tenn., Russellville, Tenn. and Jeffersonville, Ind. www.biggexpress.com

