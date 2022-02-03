Big Game Brings Big Win for SRW Agency Employees

CHICAGO, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SRW, the full-service agency known for growing health and wellness brands like Simple Mills, Kite Hill, REBBL and Good Culture, has announced another innovative benefit for its workforce. Noting that an average of 17 million Americans call in sick the day after the Big Game, they're getting ahead of the game. The agency, whose CEO is a lifelong Cincinnati Bengals fan, will be offering all employees a recovery half-day, opening its doors at the socially acceptable time of 12:01pm CT on February 14, 2022.

"Throughout my previous career in sports I always thought it was insane we had to work the day after the game," said Weidner, a former sports television producer. "Everyone in that industry watches the game…and everyone in advertising does, too. Whether you're watching for the commercials or the game itself, can't we all just admit no one is adding value at 9 am the next day?"

Employee outages on this day cost companies roughly $4 billion in productivity, according to the "Super Bowl Fever Survey" from Kronos Inc. While the US workforce awaits the national holiday that may never come, SRW leadership hopes it can offer their employees a little understanding. Weidner said she felt inspired to offer a late arrival after learning that Cincinnati public schools were closing on February 14th.

"I think in 2022 people need empathy more than ever. Kids can't be expected to pay attention in school the next day. And I sure as hell won't be showing up with my game face on at 9am Monday morning, so why should we expect our team to?"

Does Weidner hope this endears her beloved Bengals to SRW's employees throughout the country, bringing them aboard the bandwagon for years to come?

"Well, sure," she said. "That'd be a pretty nice bonus."

SRW's post-gameday half-day is one element of the newly instated 2022 increased benefits package adopted by the agency, including one holiday off every month, agency-wide community outreach days, paid maternity and paternity leave, adoption compensation, student loan reimbursement and improved healthcare coverage. Are free Bengals jerseys next on the list? Only time will tell.

