Big Game Day Deal: Go To Hamburger Stand On February 7th & Get 25 Mini Corn Dogs For Only $5!
Score big points with your home team with these delicious little bites
Feb 01, 2021, 15:35 ET
IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamburger Stand wants you to be MVP on game day so it's bringing its Big Game Deal back! On February 7th, swing by your nearest location and score 25 Mini Corn Dogs for just $5 (tax extra). Covered in sweet honey corn batter and deep fried to perfection, these Mini Corn Dogs are the perfect addition to any Big Game menu.
"Our Mini Corn Dogs may be little, but they're big on flavor," says Doug Koegeboehn, Chief Marketing Officer for Wienerschnitzel. "They're one of our fan favorites, and we're happy to bring them back for the Big Game."
This offer is valid February 7th only. Limit 4 orders per guest. To find a Hamburger Stand near you, visit www.hamburgerstand.com and enter your city or ZIP code in the search tool.
About Hamburger Stand
Founded by John Galardi in 1982 in Garden Grove, Calif. and based in Irvine, Calif., Hamburger Stand prides itself on bringing quality burgers and more to its customers at a great value. It operates 13 stores in four states and is part of The Galardi Group, which is also the parent company of Wienerschnitzel and Tastee-Freez LLC. Visit our Facebook or Twitter to learn more about the brand.
SOURCE Hamburger Stand