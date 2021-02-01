Big Game Day Deal: Go To Hamburger Stand On February 7th & Get 25 Mini Corn Dogs For Only $5!

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamburger Stand wants you to be MVP on game day so it's bringing its Big Game Deal back! On February 7th, swing by your nearest location and score 25 Mini Corn Dogs for just $5 (tax extra). Covered in sweet honey corn batter and deep fried to perfection, these Mini Corn Dogs are the perfect addition to any Big Game menu.

"Our Mini Corn Dogs may be little, but they're big on flavor," says Doug Koegeboehn, Chief Marketing Officer for Wienerschnitzel. "They're one of our fan favorites, and we're happy to bring them back for the Big Game."