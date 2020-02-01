Big Game Party Tips and Tricks With Former All Pro Ovie Mughelli on Tips on TV Blog

ATLANTA, Feb. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Big Game is almost here, so it is time to start planning your big game party. Here to share his best big game day party tips is our favorite expert. Ovie Mughelli is a former All-Pro fullback and a former network TV Football Analyst.

INGREDIENTS FOR SPICING UP GAMEDAY

Tips from Ovie on making those Big Game parties winning!

Ovie recommends using Rio Luna Organic Peppers. It is his secret for a great party is to Unlock the Power of Peppers. Add a pop of flavor to "BIG game day" recipes without fat or a lot of calories, reach for Rio Luna Organic Peppers produced in New Mexico. They are available in grocery stores nationwide. Available in six varieties including Hot and Sweet Jalapeños and the new Hot Diced Green Chiles. Some of Ovie's favorite recipes are the Sweet & Spicy Jalapeno Pulled Pork, White Chicken Chili and a Jalapeno Smoothie. To learn more ways to spice up your big game entertainment foods and to find some mouth-watering recipes, visit riolunaorganic.com.

GREAT FOR A GAME-DAY TABLE

Blueberries are an easy no-prep staple that adds undeniable flavor to my game spread. You can make a "blueitful" bunch of Slow Cooker Meatballs with Blueberry Sriracha Sauce, which will surely be a crowd-pleaser. Blend a touch of blueberry sweetness with a subtle kick from the sriracha. Delicious, healthy and convenient, blueberries pack a punch that will win points with any team and they are a staple at Ovie's house. Blueberries are versatile and easy, taste great, and are good for you. Just a handful of blueberries delivers a good source of dietary fiber and vitamin C. It's a good thing they are available year-round as fresh or frozen. You can go to www.BlueberryCouncil.org for more about the health benefits of blueberries, recipes and more.

ANOTHER RECIPE FOR GAME-DAY

Another recipe for a mouthwatering Spinach, Feta and Artichoke Dip made with Holland House Cooking Wine that can be made in a Crockpot. Not only is this recipe delicious, but it's a perfect stress-free appetizer! Serve it with a colorful selection of fresh veggies and crackers and your guests will be raving. Holland House Cooking Wines offer delicious flavor consistency in every bottle and are a secret, go-to ingredient when looking to amplify the flavor of favorite foods and slow-cooker recipes. They are available in five varieties in grocery stores nationwide. For this recipe and lots more taste-tempting foods, be sure to check out hollandhouseflavors.com.

contact: tipsontv@gmail.com

