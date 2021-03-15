Big Gin: Now, 'Gin As You Wish'

"Big Gin has always been a high-quality gin, handcrafted in Seattle. Now, we're shifting gears to become part of the conversation and shared experience around gin and gin drinkers," said Marketing Brand Manager, Korrie Dodge. "This rebrand infuses contemporary elements with visual distinction and brings us closer to who we want to be in order to invite a younger, more diverse audience to the table."

In partnership with Owen Jones, an integrated brand experience agency, Big Gin is showing up with a new brand look and feel, refreshed logo and updated color palette. The portfolio now offers the same premium quality gin with a contemporary design to match. And, like the diverse landscape of the Pacific Northwest, each expression has its own color scheme. The blue of London Dry resembles the deep blue tones of a juniper berry, while the Peat Barreled label features a mossy green that pays homage to the colors of the region. The brown Bourbon Barreled tones also reflect the land and the woodsy notes that are found in the expression. In addition to the new package, the brand will also roll out the "Gin As You Wish" campaign in the coming months.

Distilled in three 100-gallon American-made Vendome pot stills, Big Gin has a distinctive, juniper-forward taste that is derived from a unique balance of nine botanicals: juniper, coriander, bitter orange peel, grains of paradise, angelica, cassia, orris, cardamom and a shrub native to the cool temperate rainforest of south-eastern Australia, Tasmanian pepperberry. The specific combination of botanicals adds a shapeshifter quality to the gin - never too much, always just right - allowing the spirit to bring forward exciting flavors from the cocktails it's mixed with and the food it's paired with.

"Given the time we are in, it's time to tell a new story about Big Gin. It's always been a no fuss, trusted bartender's go-to, and now it can be your go-to at home," said Head Distiller, Alex Myers. "With Big Gin, you're getting a complex, balanced, citrusy, savory spirit that pairs well with almost anything, and you're supporting a local Pacific Northwest company."

Big Gin was created in 2012 by third-generation distiller, Ben Capdevielle and his partner Holly Robinson. Their goal was to create a domestic line of gin that embraced the bold taste of juniper and the botanicals that embody the spirit. The result was a gin made by bartenders for bartenders. Just two years into their journey, in 2014, Big Gin was awarded Boutique Distiller of the Year by the International Wine & Spirits Competition. Hood River Distillers then acquired Big Gin in 2016, and in 2017 the brand opened its tasting room in the Ballard shipyards of Seattle. That same year, Wine Enthusiast gave Big Gin 93 points on their prestigious scale. Year after year, Big Gin continues to bring home awards from well-respected spirits competitions, with the most recent below from Sip Magazine's Best of the Northwest Awards and Bartender Spirits Awards.

Sip Magazine's Best of the Northwest Awards (2020)

Big Gin: Platinum Medal

Bourbon Barreled Big Gin: Platinum Medal

Peat Barreled Big Gin: Gold Medal

Bartender Spirits Awards (2020)

Big Gin: 90 points, Gold Medal

Bourbon Barreled Big Gin: 89 points, Silver Medal

Peat Barreled Big Gin: 89 points, Silver Medal

The suggested retail price for the Big Gin 750ml portfolio ranges from $26.95 to $39.99, depending on the expression and state it's purchased in. Big Gin is available for purchase at the Big Gin Tasting Room (Seattle, WA), the Hood River Distillers Tasting Room (Hood River, OR) as well as retailers across the country. Please visit the Where to Buy page of the Big Gin website for more information.

About Hood River Distillers

Founded in 1934 and headquartered in Hood River, Ore., Hood River Distillers is the Northwest's largest and oldest importer, distiller, producer, bottler, and marketer of distilled spirits. Timberline® Vodka, Big Gin®, Batanga® Tequila, Easy Rider® Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Trail's End® Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey finished with Oregon Oak, Clear Creek® Distillery, Sinfire® Cinnamon Whiskies, Lucid® Absinthe Supérieure, ULLR® Nordic Libation, Yazi® Ginger Vodka, Double Mountain® Hopped Whiskey, Lewis and Clark® Premium Spirits, HRD® Vodka and the complete line of Monarch® distilled spirits are distributed across the country. For the complete product portfolio and more information, visit www.hrdspirits.com .

Media Contact:

Genesis Mayorga

Little Green Pickle

[email protected]

SOURCE Hood River Distillers

Related Links

http://www.hrdspirits.com

