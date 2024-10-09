BIG GREEN EGG CELEBRATES 50TH ANNIVERSARY BY SETTING A GUINNESS WORLD RECORD™ AND SUPPORTING HURRICANE RELIEF

EGGtoberfest also showcased the passion, dedication, and love that the brand's fans, EGGheads, have for their community. In response to the devastating impact of Hurricane Helene, Big Green Egg kicked off a fundraising initiative to support Operation BBQ Relief. With a fleet of cooks, mobile pits, kitchens, and volunteers, Operation BBQ Relief delivers the healing power of BBQ to disaster-affected communities. Ed Fisher announced that the company would match every dollar raised, up to $50,000, to help provide meals to thousands as they begin the process of recovery and rebuilding. In only 3 days, EGGheads, with the matching funds from Big Green Egg have raised more than $125k. With Hurricane Milton heading towards Florida, Big Green Egg has extended the fundraising efforts through October 12th.

Each year, the event brings together 4,000+ EGGheads and other grilling enthusiasts from around the world to participate in this global culinary showcase. This year, cook teams from over 25 countries and all 50 states were represented and prepared unique live fire bites all day. "We recognize the power of food to bring people together," said Dan Gertsacov. "We are proud to honor the legacy of Big Green Egg and our commitment to support local communities, especially in times of need. This milestone marks one of the most significant days in our history, and we are excited to continue this tradition of giving back, with even bigger plans for 2025 and beyond."

ABOUT BIG GREEN EGG

Big Green Egg is the world's leading manufacturer of the premier ceramic outdoor cooking system, renowned for its durability, passionate customer base, and exceptional culinary results. From humble beginnings in a single store in Atlanta, it has expanded to a global live-fire cooking phenomenon in over fifty countries. Ideal for both home cooks and culinary enthusiasts, The Big Green Egg is the top choice worldwide because of its commitment to eco-friendly live-fire cooking with 100% all-natural lump charcoal. For more information, visit www.BigGreenEgg.com.

ABOUT OPERATION BBQ RELIEF

Operation BBQ Relief (OBR) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded by bighearted Kansas City pitmasters, and is dedicated to serving communities after disasters, providing hot barbecue meals to families, first responders, and relief workers. Since its inception, Operation BBQ Relief has evolved into a powerful force for good, embodying its mission to connect, inspire, serve, educate, and feed those in need.

MEDIA CONTACT

Nancy George

(770) 883-9507

[email protected]

SOURCE Big Green Egg Inc