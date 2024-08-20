Big Green Egg Celebrates their 50th Anniversary with the Largest EGGtoberfest

This year's event will commemorate the iconic bite that started it all, the chicken wing. Founder Ed Fisher cooked wings outside his original store in Atlanta and they drew crowds eager to taste the difference. As a nod to the brand's history, this year's event will include an attempt to break the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for largest serving of chicken wings, with Ed's Famous Wing Sauce, prepared on 50 XL Big Green Eggs by Team Green.

While the event celebrates "EGGheads," the passionate community of Big Green Egg enthusiasts, everyone is welcome to join this family-friendly event. Cook teams include home cooks, pitmasters, 3-star Michelin chefs, and junior cooks showcasing their grilling skills, recipes, tips, and techniques. This global culinary showcase runs from 10 AM – 4 PM at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville, GA. EGGtoberfest also provides a rare opportunity for guests to purchase one of the event EGGs at an exclusive discounted price.

Event Highlights:

Big Green Egg Live-Fire Culinary Showcase: Sample mouthwatering grilled, roasted, smoked, and baked bites from 400+ cooks representing 25 countries

Sample mouthwatering grilled, roasted, smoked, and baked bites from 400+ cooks representing 25 countries An Epic Chicken Wing Celebration: Participate in an attempt at setting the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for largest serving of chicken wings.

Participate in an attempt at setting the title for largest serving of chicken wings. 2 Interactive Cooking Demo Stages : Learn tips from the pros

: Learn tips from the pros Exciting Competitions: Vote for your favorite in various categories

Vote for your favorite in various categories Live Music: Enjoy performances throughout the day

Enjoy performances throughout the day Family-Friendly Experience: Kids under 12 can play in the Kids Zone

Kids under 12 can play in the Kids Zone EGG Merch & Gear: Featuring limited-edition commemorative T-shirts and exclusive merchandise

Featuring limited-edition commemorative T-shirts and exclusive merchandise Exclusive EGG Pricing: Take advantage of exclusive pricing on the Large and XL event EGGs

"From Ed's first chicken wing to the passionate global community of EGGheads we have today, Big Green Egg owes its success to the dedication and creativity of live-fire cooks everywhere," said Dan Gertsacov, CEO. "This year, whether you're attending EGGtoberfest or celebrating from anywhere in the world, we invite all EGGheads to join us in a worldwide wing celebration on October 5 as we mark this historic milestone." Join the celebration by following Big Green Egg on social media on Instagram, Facebook, or YouTube.

To learn more about EGGtoberfest and get tickets to the event, visit https://biggreenegg.com/eggtoberfest/ General admission tickets are $75 each and include 2 drink tickets, parking, a commemorative t-shirt and gift bag. Children 12 and under are free.

ABOUT BIG GREEN EGG

Big Green Egg is the world's leading manufacturer of the premier ceramic outdoor cooking system, renowned for its durability, passionate customer base, and exceptional culinary results. From humble beginnings in a single store in Atlanta, it has expanded to a global live-fire cooking phenomenon in over fifty countries. Ideal for both home cooks and culinary enthusiasts, The Big Green Egg is the top choice worldwide because of its commitment to eco-friendly live-fire cooking with 100% all-natural lump charcoal. For more information, visit www.BigGreenEgg.com.

