Big Green Egg Elevates the Backyard Experience with a Limited Edition Chiminea

ATLANTA, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of their 50th Anniversary, Big Green Egg announces the limited release of the Chiminea. Originally introduced in 1999, this premium cult classic returns with a reimagined design boasting features for improved heat retention and distribution, elevating the backyard experience.

The new Chiminea offers:

Premium Ceramics and Design

The Chiminea is crafted from the same innovative NASA-grade ceramics as the Big Green Egg and can withstand any weather. The Chiminea's distinctive shape channels smoke upwards allowing guests to experience the warmth without the smoke. It also includes a durable steel nest for easy placement in your outdoor space.

Enhanced Warmth with Lava Rocks

The Chiminea comes with Lava Rocks, which help absorb, retain, and disperse heat for prolonged warmth.

"As we celebrate this commemorative year, we acknowledge the EGGheads around the globe who have helped build this incredible brand. In their honor, we are thrilled to offer this collectible cult classic to enhance their backyard experience as another live fire gathering space for friends, families, and neighbors," says Dan Gertsacov, CEO of Big Green Egg.

Consumers will have a chance to be among the first to receive the coveted Big Green Egg Chiminea with the Win One, Gift One Sweepstakes. Between April 15 – April 29, 2024, enter to win at BigGreenEgg.com/sweepstakes. The winner will receive one Chiminea for themselves and one to gift to a friend, family, or neighbor.

The limited edition Chiminea will be released throughout the Spring, Summer, and Fall of 2024 exclusively through Big Green Egg's dealer partners. To find a local dealer or learn more about the Big Green Egg Chiminea, visit BigGreenEgg.com/chiminea.

About Big Green Egg

Big Green Egg is the world's leading manufacturer of the premier outdoor cooking system, acclaimed for its unmatched flavor, ease of use, lasting value, and passionate owners known as "EGGheads." Big Green Egg has grown into a worldwide grilling phenomenon available in over fifty countries. It has become the top choice of casual grillers and noted international professional chefs by focusing exclusively on the benefits of live-fire cooking over all-natural lump charcoal and precise temperature control. 2024 marks the 50th Anniversary of this iconic brand. There is only one, original Big Green Egg – The Ultimate Cooking Experience! ® www.BigGreenEgg.com

