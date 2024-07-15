Big Grove Named an Official Craft Brewery of University of Iowa Athletics

This marketing partnership brings together two homegrown Iowa institutions, celebrating the togetherness and community spirit that defines the Hawkeye state. Big Grove, renowned for its award-winning beers, exceptional locally-inspired culinary offerings, and welcoming atmospheres at its taprooms, will now serve as the ultimate destination for Hawkeye fans to gather and cheer on their favorite team. Additionally, Big Grove will have a marketing presence across Hawkeye sports and venues starting this fall season.

"We are delighted to welcome Big Grove into the Hawkeye family," said Matt Henderson, Deputy Director of Athletics, Revenue and External Relations at the University of Iowa. "Their commitment to quality and community aligns perfectly with our values, and we are excited to offer our fans a unique and enjoyable experience at Big Grove's taprooms as well as throughout our venues."

The Hawkeye-Big Grove Brewing collaboration was created through UI Athletics' multimedia rights holder Hawkeye Sports Properties, the locally based team of Learfield, the media and technology company powering college athletics.

As part of the partnership, Big Grove is launching a "Game Day Ticket Giveaway", allowing fans a chance to win tickets to Hawkeye games across multiple sports as well as a "front row" opportunity to be revealed for the upcoming basketball seasons. Big Grove will feature exclusive Hawkeye-themed events, promotions, and special giveaways throughout the year. Fans can look forward to enhanced game-day experiences at each of Big Grove's locations.

"We've always been a game watch location for Hawkeye sports; we're excited to make that official and offer even more memorable experiences," said Matt Swift, co-founder and CEO at Big Grove.

The future may also hold more in store for the partnership between Big Grove and the Hawkeyes.

"We're just getting started, and with an ever-changing landscape in college sports, we'll be looking at other opportunities to grow and develop this partnership for fans of both brands. Go Hawks!" closed Swift.

For more information on upcoming events and promotions, please visit either Hawkeye Sports website or Big Grove Brewery's website.

About Big Grove Brewery

Big Grove Brewery is among Iowa's top craft beer producers and is a Top 100 brewery nationally. In 2013, the brewery started as a 3.5-barrel brewhouse in Solon, Iowa, and focused on freshly made craft beer and elevated pub cuisine. The brewery opened a 8,000-square-foot production facility four years later, anchoring the Iowa City Riverfront Crossings redevelopment project with additional concepts opening in Des Moines and Cedar Rapids in 2022 and 2023 respectively. Big Grove has received multiple craft brewing medals, including a gold medal for Easy Eddy, its flagship Hazy IPA, Citrus Surfer Fruited Wheat and most recently, a Great American Beer Festival (GABF) 2023 silver medal for Festbier, a Bavarian-style Märzen.

About Hawkeye Sports Properties

Hawkeye Sports Properties is the local, dedicated Learfield team solely representing the University of Iowa. In complete collaboration with the university, this team is committed to extending the affinity of the Hawkeyes' brand to businesses and corporations of all sizes looking to align with the undeniably loyal and passionate collegiate sports fan base. As Iowa's exclusive athletics multimedia rights holder, Hawkeye Sports Properties manages all aspects of the rights relationship including venue signage; event sponsorships and promotion; corporate hospitality; television; digital engagement and visibility through the official athletics website hawkeyesports.com, as well as radio game broadcasts and coaches' shows.

