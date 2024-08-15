Big Happy Wins 2024 MarTech Breakthrough Award for Best Mobile Marketing Innovation

Award Recognizes Big Happy's Leadership in Pioneering High-Impact Mobile Advertising Solutions

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Happy, a leading innovator in mobile advertising, today announced that it has been named the winner of the "Best Mobile Marketing Innovation" category in the prestigious 2024 MarTech Breakthrough Awards. This award honors Big Happy's commitment to revolutionizing the mobile advertising landscape through its cutting-edge creative technology and data-driven strategies.

The MarTech Breakthrough Awards, celebrate excellence and recognize the creativity, hard work, and success of companies, technologies, and products in the fields of Marketing, AdTech, and SalesTech. With over 4,000 nominations from around the world, this year's competition was especially fierce, highlighting the significance of Big Happy's achievement.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by the MarTech Breakthrough Awards for our work in mobile marketing innovation," said Jonathan Frohlinger, Founder & CEO, Big Happy. "The incredible feedback we're getting from brands continues to validate our approach of reimagining what's possible in mobile advertising innovation. We're not here to take the traditional approach; we're here to do something different. We've set a new standard for how brands can stand out and impactfully engage customers, and this award recognizes the hard work and creativity driving our entire company."

Big Happy's suite of high-impact units has been pivotal in redefining the approach to mobile advertising. By infusing 3D elements, augmented reality (AR), real-time data, and the latest in creative innovation, these products deliver personalized and highly engaging experiences to users across all major Demand-Side Platforms (DSPs) and over 3,000 premium publishers. This innovative approach reflects Big Happy's strategic focus on creativity and technology, especially as the industry navigates a future without a clear resolution to the future of the cookie identifier.

Recognition from MarTech Breakthrough follows a series of milestones for Big Happy, including securing $2.5 million in strategic investment earlier this year to accelerate growth and continue its push toward industry-leading solutions.

About Big Happy

Big Happy is a mobile advertising company specializing in high-impact, rich media creatives, leveraging a proprietary ad server and partnerships across all major DSPs and over 3,000 premium publishers. The company is dedicated to delivering innovative solutions that drive engagement and results for its clients, adapting to the ever-evolving digital landscape with creativity and forward-thinking strategies. For more information, visit https://bighappy.co.

