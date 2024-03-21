Big Health Partners with Grow Therapy to Launch Comprehensive Mental Health Platform

New solution integrates evidence-based digital care programs with best-in-class mental health provider network

SAN FRANCISCO, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Health , the leading developer of digital treatments for the most common mental health conditions, has partnered with Grow Therapy ("Grow") to launch a comprehensive mental health platform that will support the full spectrum of mental health care needs. Grow's best-in-class provider network will seamlessly integrate with Big Health's clinically proven digital programs for insomnia, anxiety, and depression. The experience will be integrated into customers' existing benefit ecosystems, and offer care to millions for a fraction of the cost of existing platforms.

Despite double-digit growth in investments in this area, the mental health crisis continues to worsen. The collaboration between Big Health and Grow Therapy will provide flexibility and scalability in addressing the exploding demand for mental health care services.

"Mental health continues to be a top priority for employers and other traditional benefits customers. They are facing enormous financial pressure with rising medical spend and economic headwinds. We are meeting the need for a solution that combines the best clinical care and digital programs in one platform that can be billed up to 100% through claims, with no benefits budget required," said Arun Gupta, Big Health's Executive Chairman & CEO.

The new comprehensive mental health platform is built for the challenging market dynamics facing organizations, including utilization-based pricing, claims-based billing, and performance guarantees tied to clinical results. The best-in-class clinical network, powered by Grow, has become one of the nation's leading mental health care networks as a platform for therapists to launch their own practice.

"Grow Therapy has built the highest quality system for a diverse range of mental health professionals to deliver care to patients, working with Health Plans across the country," said Jake Cooper, co-founder and CEO. "Our mission to deliver a high-quality client experience and treatment outcomes fits well with Big Health's commitment to clinical insights and digital innovation."

Grow's industry-leading care network will seamlessly integrate with Big Health's clinical-grade digital care programs for insomnia, anxiety, and depression. The platform will help individuals identify their mental health priorities, then curate care plans that best fit their needs and preferences, optimizing for strong user outcomes and satisfaction, and a high ROI for the organization. It will also provide providers with insights into their patients' progress allowing for more effective care delivery. The experience will be integrated into the customer's existing benefit ecosystems.

Big Health has been at the vanguard of developing clinically proven digital programs for over a decade and has amassed the industry's largest evidence base with 90+ peer-reviewed publications and 18 randomized clinical trials studying their products, Sleepio, Daylight and Spark Direct. The company has served employer marketing for over 10 years, and expects the partnership with Grow Therapy to accelerate growth by meeting clients' needs for a comprehensive and integrated solution.

The company will first make the solution available to its existing customers and expects to launch more broadly in 2024.

About Big Health

Big Health's mission is to help millions back to good mental health by providing digital treatments and programs for the most common mental health conditions, including insomnia and anxiety. Designed by leading experts, Big Health's clinically proven programs expand access to gold standard behavioral techniques and are backed by over 90 industry-leading research publications and 18 randomized controlled trials. By seamlessly integrating across the care pathway, from member engagement to billing via pharmacy benefit managers, Big Health simplifies adoption for employers, payers and patients, providing an inclusive, scalable, and affordable approach to mental health care. For more information, please visit www.bighealth.com or follow Big Health on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

About Grow Therapy

Grow Therapy is a provider-centric mental health group, using technology to make high-quality mental healthcare accessible and affordable to all Americans. Grow Therapy provides therapists and prescribers with a suite of business tools and services, peer community, and pipeline of expertly matched patient referrals so that they can set up and grow thriving in-person and virtual private practices in-network, within the communities they care about most. As a result, more Americans are accessing a wide variety of providers who not only best match their needs, but who take their insurance. Grow Therapy's network includes more than 10,000 providers and works with major insurers including Humana, Aetna, Cigna, Florida Blue Cross Blue Shield, Humana, and UnitedHealthcare. Some of Grow Therapy's key investors include TCV, Transformation Capital, and SignalFire. More information about Grow Therapy can be found at www.growtherapy.com .

Sleepio and Daylight have not been cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of insomnia disorder and GAD, respectively. Users are directed to not make any changes to their prescribed medication or other type of medical treatment without seeking professional medical advice.

Spark Direct is a digital program that may help individuals live well with major depressive disorder (MDD) and symptoms of depression by providing them with cognitive and behavioral techniques that can improve mood. Spark Direct has not been reviewed or approved by the Food & Drug Administration and is not intended to diagnose or treat any medical condition. Please read the instructions for use.

