Big Horn Outdoors® Unveils Next-Gen 16-inch Gas Pizza Oven, An All-in-One Outdoor Baking Companion Maximizing Performance, Precision and Versatility

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13, 2025Starting November 15, Big Horn Outdoors® will also kick off early Black Friday deals sitewide

/PRNewswire/ -- Big Horn Outdoors®, the ultimate solution provider for pizza baking, grilling, and outdoor cooking, today announced the launch of the Big Horn Prime® 16-inch Gas Pizza Oven, a revolutionary addition to its expanding portfolio of high-performance cooking systems. Engineered for those who crave restaurant-quality results without the hassle of babysitting the oven, the new product turns any patio, balcony, or campsite into a do-it-all outdoor kitchen, making it the perfect choice for food lovers with limited space but unlimited ambition.

Big Horn Outdoors® launches the Big Horn Prime 16-inch Gas Pizza Oven — a next-gen outdoor cooker featuring a 360° rotating stone, digital temp display, and meat-probe interface. Reaching 950°F in 16 minutes with a 29,000-BTU burner, it ensures precision, safety, and restaurant-quality results anywhere.

Crafted to outperform its market counterparts in functionality and usability, the Big Horn Prime® 16-inch Gas Pizza Oven embodies a new era of effortless precision. Fueled by propane and crafted with exceptional heat retention, it brings together a 360° automatic rotating stone, a digital temperature display, and a multi-purpose meat-probe interface, an integrated trio that removes the stress of overcooking while keeping the joy of hands-on creation intact. From Neapolitan-style pizzas to flame-kissed steaks, users can cook confidently at temperatures up to 950°F, which it reaches in just 16 minutes, producing a perfectly baked pie in just 60–90 seconds.

Smarter features, safer design

Under the hood of its sleek stainless-steel body, this latest member from the Big Horn Prime® family packs a 29,000-BTU burner and an intelligent rotating ceramic stone that banishes hot and cold spots, delivering evenly golden pizzas without a single manual turn. The built-in digital thermometer displays real-time heat levels that the users can trust, plus an integrated meat-probe that transforms the oven into a multifunctional grill ideal for steaks, ribs, chicken and more. Equipped with industry-leading insulation, the oven locks in blazing heat inside while keeping its exterior cool and comfortable to handle, maximizing fuel efficiency and user comfort.

Safety and reliability define Big Horn Outdoors®' dedication to user protection and long-term product performance. The oven's food-safe ceramic stone and 304 stainless-steel components meet the CSA safety standards for North America, ensuring both durability and peace of mind in every use, coupled with its Auto Flame-Out Gas Safety Shutoff system designed to automatically stop the gas flow when the flame goes out. Finished with a high-temperature powder coat and weighing only 19 kg, the oven unites professional durability with true portability, ready for any outdoor cooking adventure.

A perfect fusion of design and freedom

With a 16-inch cooking surface, the oven accommodates large New York-style pizzas or multiple dishes at once, turning family gatherings into culinary theatre. Battery-powered rotation and a digital display free users from outlets, making it ideal for patios, decks, or off-grid cooking. One-touch ignition offers instant start-up, while its powerful and compact form factor perfectly balances performance and portability, redefining what outdoor cooking can be.

The Big Horn Prime® Series

In 2024, Big Horn Outdoors® introduced the Big Horn Prime® Series, a premium line dedicated to redefining outdoor living through craftsmanship, performance, and connection. Covering everything from modular kitchen islands and grill-integrated fireplaces to multifunctional fire pits, the series blends professional-grade materials with elegant design for modern outdoor spaces.

"Big Horn Prime® is about more than just cooking – it's about creating cozy spaces where people gather, share stories, and celebrate the simple joys of outdoor living," said Richard Jin, founder of Big Horn Outdoors®. "With this series, we want to bring professional-level cooking experiences into every backyard and transform outdoor spaces into places of connection and inspiration," he added.

To celebrate this shopping season, Big Horn Outdoors® will offer up to 50% off site-wide beginning November 15th, giving early access to Black Friday prices. From pizza ovens and steak grills to camping stoves, every product in the lineup makes an ideal gift for holiday gatherings. Learn more at https://bighornoutdoor.com.

SOURCE Big Horn Outdoors®