Big Human Partners with Cotulla Education to Build a Scalable Digital Ecosystem for the Future Aviation Workforce

NEW YORK, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Two new digital platforms, Aviation.edu and Aviation.co, have launched to help address a growing gap between aviation industry demand and workforce preparedness. They were developed in partnership between Cotulla Education and Big Human, and each platform plays a distinct role in supporting career discovery, education, and long-term professional growth across the aviation ecosystem.

The launch comes as the aviation industry faces mounting pressure to replace a rapidly aging workforce while struggling to attract and prepare enough new talent. In the U.S. alone, industry forecasts project a shortfall of tens of thousands of aviation maintenance and technical professionals over the next decade, driven largely by retirements outpacing new entrants into training programs. At the same time, many potential candidates never encounter aviation as a viable career path at all, limiting the pipeline before training even begins.

The new platforms were introduced to address both challenges: expanding awareness of aviation careers and providing sustained digital support beyond traditional enrollment and graduation milestones.

The platforms were developed through a partnership between Cotulla Education, a workforce education company supporting multiple aviation and skilled-trade education brands, and Big Human, a digital product and growth agency focused on strategy-led platforms.

Cotulla Education identified a need to treat aviation careers as a continuous journey rather than a single educational event: one that begins with discovery, extends through learning, and continues through long-term career growth. Big Human partnered with Cotulla to bring that vision to life through a scalable, modular digital ecosystem.

A Platform Strategy Built Around Career Continuity

The result is a two-platform ecosystem designed to serve distinct but connected roles within the aviation career journey.

Aviation.edu serves as an education-first entry point, helping users discover aviation as a career and supporting students throughout their learning journey with structured digital resources and accessible educational content. The platform is not a school website and does not replace institutional enrollment; instead, it complements existing education pathways by improving discoverability, clarity, and continuity for learners.

Aviation.co focuses on long-term career growth and industry connection. Built as an industry-wide community platform, it enables discussion, mentorship, and knowledge-sharing across career stages. A digital community, the platform has Aviation Hubs, digital forums for community members to connect with one another. Features such as Aviation IQ, a daily aircraft-guessing game, introduce a low-barrier, gamified entry point that also encourages engagement and participation.

Bringing the Platforms to Life

Big Human partnered with Cotulla Education across research, platform strategy, branding, UX/UI design, development, content, SEO/GEO, and growth marketing. The work centered on defining clear platform roles, mapping user journeys, and designing scalable architecture that allows the ecosystem to evolve over time and expand beyond aviation.

Rather than launching isolated products, the partnership focused on building a cohesive digital system that aligns career discovery, education, and community around long-term workforce mobility.

Early Momentum

Since launching, both platforms have shown early traction. The core focus for growth strategy is rooted in expanding awareness for Aviation.co, and so far, the platform has generated more than 750,000 total social views, more than 20,000 organic impressions, nearly 10,000 social followers, and more than 3,000 qualified waitlist sign-ups within its first six months.

Together, Aviation.edu and Aviation.co demonstrate how integrated digital platforms can help bridge the gap between industry growth and workforce readiness while expanding awareness of aviation as a long-term, accessible career path.

About Big Human

Big Human is a digital strategy agency that partners with ambitious organizations to design, build, and scale platforms that drive long-term impact. Working at the intersection of strategy, design, technology, and growth, Big Human helps companies translate complex ideas into clear, usable digital systems.

The agency's work spans platform strategy, branding, UX/UI design, development, content, SEO/GEO, and growth marketing. Big Human has partnered with organizations across education, media, culture, commerce, and emerging technology to launch and evolve platforms that support business outcomes and audience growth.

Big Human is based in New York City and works with clients globally.

