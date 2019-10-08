Big Idea for the New Decade: 4 Day Week phenomenon told in new book

Barnes's company Perpetual Guardian sparked global media fascination with their flexible work model after they successfully trialled and implemented the four-day week, resulting in a 20% lift in employee productivity, a 27% reduction in work stress levels, and a 45% increase in employee work-life balance.

In The 4 Day Week, Andrew Barnes presents a radical, convincing case for a sustainable, profitable future in which we work less, but are more productive, engaged and satisfied. He argues that the five-day working week is outdated and no longer fit for purpose in a hyper-connected era. With the four-day week, Barnes says we can have the best of all worlds: optimal productivity, work-life balance, and benefits for both employees and employers.

Piatkus editor Tom Asker said: "The 4 Day Week is a deeply researched, cogently argued manifesto for a revolution in the way we think about work. Andrew Barnes's model values the wellbeing of the worker at home in equal measure to their productivity in the office, and presents compelling data that a more flexible approach to work is in all our best interests. Barnes is not only a hugely successful businessman, but a fantastic writer, too. The 4 Day Week will be essential reading for business leaders and employees alike."

Author Andrew Barnes said: "With its emphasis on productivity, the four-day week tackles hard issues facing our world, for example stress and the breakdown in mental health, gender equality in pay, and the environmental crisis. Four-day weeks offer significant societal benefits from relief of congested highways and public transport systems, reduction in healthcare costs, through to more harmonious families and more purposeful lives.

Barnes noted the increasing number of companies, brands, and public service organizations that are trialling or implementing four-day weeks, as well as advocacy groups involving business, unions, political parties, academics, environmental, and women's groups that have launched in Washington DC, London, Dublin, and Moscow.

"What started as a simple experiment in a single company has become a global movement," said Barnes. "The four-day week is a big idea for the 2020 decade."

The 4 Day Week (9780349424903, US$19.99, CAN$24.99) will be distributed in North America by Hachette Book Group and readers can pre-order it now from all good book retailers.

Following: Andrew Barnes biography, photo, and book cover of The 4-Day Week.

Andrew Barnes Biography

As a business innovator, Andrew Barns has built companies in investment and wealth management, online real estate, the trustee, fiduciary and legal services industries, payments, payroll and fintech, insurance distribution, and online planning services for estates and wills, all through the lens of digital innovation, security and access. From 1993 Barnes was a senior banker at Macquarie Group and Citibank in Australia, has led financial services companies in the UK, and is founder of Perpetual Guardian in New Zealand, a global innovator in planning services for estates and wills.

With an MA from Selwyn College, Cambridge, in Law and Archaeology, Barnes has led thousands of staff and hundreds of teams over three decades in business, led companies to IPOs, and created a career of market-changing innovation. He is a speaker and thought leader in company governance, business leadership, philanthropy, entrepreneurship, team culture and change management.

The 4-Day Week is his first book. Andrew's vision is to change the future of work by challenging old structures and establishing inventive measures to help people be their best at work and at home. Barnes's conception of the 4 Day Week, a 2018 eight-week trial which gave all Perpetual Guardian's 240 staff a full day off at full pay every week, was a global first that sparked widespread conversation about flexible working arrangements, productivity and employee engagement.

He was born in Cumbria and grew up in Lancashire, England, and lives both in Auckland, New Zealand and Surrey, England.

