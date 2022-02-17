Big Impact Made on Travel Healthcare Professionals in First Year of Fusion Marketplace

OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This week marks the one-year anniversary of Fusion Marketplace's launch. In just one year, Marketplace has grown to house seven agencies and thousands of jobs that are constantly being updated.

Transparency and simplicity are the top priorities on the platform. Marketplace is putting the power into the hands of the healthcare professional so they can make choices about their career that they haven't in the past.

Fusion Marketplace was developed to help traveling healthcare professionals navigate their careers seamlessly. The platform allows users to tailor their jobs search to their specific needs, compare benefits easily, rate and review recruiters on the platform, look for housing at their next assignment location, and access full pay transparency.

"Fusion Marketplace has given me the freedom and autonomy to take control of my future assignments and housing as a travel nurse," said Marketplace user Jess S. "I love being in control of my search and narrowing it down so that I can give my recruiter specific information about what I want."

The traveler-first driven platform was designed based on healthcare traveler feedback. The team at Fusion held panels and opened surveys to make sure Fusion Marketplace benefits the traveler as the industry adapts.

"I've said it once, and I'll say it again: Fusion Marketplace helped me take the plunge into being a traveling medical laboratory scientist," said Marketplace user Sandra J. "I am once again in love with my career and happy in my life."

To learn more about how to join Fusion Marketplace and make the most out of your traveling healthcare career, go to fusionmarketplace.com.

About Fusion Marketplace:

Fusion Marketplace is a staffing recruitment platform where healthcare travelers are in control. Healthcare travelers now have more career, agency, recruiter, and lifestyle choices in one convenient location. Unknowns known. Learn more at fusionmarketplace.com.

