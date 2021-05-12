BIG Investment in Interpreting

BIG Language Solutions acquires Language Link, a leading interpreting and translation services provider. Tweet this

"Driven by the desire to serve our evolving clientele better, we have decided to work together to accomplish what could take decades otherwise. Our over-the-phone interpretation service is already industry-leading, but we look forward to additional investment to further enhance the client, vendor, and staff experience. The growth vision Jeff Brink and I share is profound, and there is no doubt in my mind that we will achieve these goals working together," says Jeff Barger, Founder of Language Link.

Language Link was founded in 1991 by CEO Jeff Barger in Vancouver, Washington —originally known as Corporate Translation Services.

BIG was founded by CEO Jeff Brink with the purpose of disrupting the highly fragmented language industry. Collectively, Brink and his team navigate the complex nature of language services to help their customers achieve global success. "We're excited to further accelerate our growth together with Language Link and to better serve our collective customers," says Luis de la Vega, COO of BIG. "This acquisition is transformational as BIG now becomes a truly full-service LSP," added BIG CFO, Dave Perlman.

About BIG Language Solutions:

BIG Language Solutions is disrupting the language industry by assembling a portfolio of high-performing and complementary language service providers, then adding value and leveraging synergies for the collective benefit of these companies and customers. BIG's acquisition focus is on successful and profitable LSPs around the globe with motivated owners who want to remain involved and share in the group's success. Based in Atlanta, BIG is led by language industry veterans with a history of innovation and success and founded in partnership with MSouth Equity Partners. Learn more at biglanguage.com.

About Language Link

Founded in 1991, originally known as Corporate Translation Services, by CEO Jeff Barger, Language Link grew from a need for quality translation and interpretation services in the Pacific Northwest. Today, Language Link is a leading provider of language services and a full suite of translation, interpretation, and localization solutions, servicing 240+ languages and dialects.

