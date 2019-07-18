Big Jumps, Big Eats, Big Fun with Big Air Jumping into Las Colinas, Texas

LAS COLINAS, Texas, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Air Trampoline Park® is excited to announce a new franchise location is opening in the Las Colinas area of Dallas, Texas. The Big Air Las Colinas location will be a 30,000 square feet of BIG jumps, BIG climbs, and BIG play.

"We know Texans like everything BIG, and we're thrilled to announce our first location in TEXAS for Las Colinas-Irving families," says Kevin Odekirk, President of Big Air. "No other trampoline park does what we do in terms of BIG attractions, BIG food, BIG parties, and just plain BIG fun."

Big Air highlights include The Gauntlet, Big Air's ninja warrior course; Battlebeam®, head to head jousting fun; and The Orbit, an experience where participants use trampolines to leap over a spinning beam. Other fan favorites from Big Air include Zip Line, Virtual Reality, Harnessed Climbing walls and more!

"We are absolutely thrilled to introduce Big Air to the growing Irving-Las Colinas, and surrounding communities," says Robert Behrend Co-Owner/Operator along with his partners Alexander and Amy Kennedy. "We are proud to offer a safe, friendly, and engaging indoor playground environment that caters to both kids and parents." This location will include tons of unique activities for guests of all ages, including experiences that connect trampolines and technology like never before.

For the parent that wants to keep their feet on the ground, they can relax in Big Eats Cafe, with access to comfortable seating, free WIFI, and access to pizza, wings, drinks and more. Other in-park experiences will include Cosmic Nights® for teens and middle schoolers, and Toddler Time®, where young kids take over the park on select weekday mornings.

Big Air Las Colinas will open early in 2020, and will be located in Hunter Plaza; 2000 Market Place Blvd., Las Colinas, TX. 75063. Big Air anticipates opening additional new locations throughout 2019-2020.

About Big Air Trampoline Park®

Southern California-based Big Air Trampoline Park® is making leaps and bounds in the family entertainment industry. Founded in 2012, Big Air is led by an executive team with over 30 years of experience in the entertainment industry. With trademarked attractions like Battlebeam®, events like Toddler Time®, and an award-winning birthday party program, Big Air created the model that other trampoline parks are following by offering a second-to-none brand experience. The company is now expanding across the United States through franchising, with a plan that offers exceptional support in location analysis, construction, park operations, marketing strategy, and more. To learn more about the company and franchising opportunities, visit bigairfranchising.com.

