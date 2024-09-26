Big League AI by Pro Athletic Technologies Transforms Baseball and Softball Hitting Performance Training with Advanced AI Technology

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pro Athletic Technologies proudly announces Big League AI, a game-changing AI-driven virtual hitting coach for baseball and softball players of all skill levels who want to improve their swing, power-up their exit velocity and hit like the pros. With a web-based Coaches' Portal, Big League AI also gives coaches a competitive advantage to help develop their players. Big League AI is now available in the Apple App Store.

Big League AI's state-of-the-art hitting coach is trained on a proprietary dataset of more than 70,000 players—including more than 2,200 professionals—and 400,000 distinct swing motions. After capturing a player's swing through our app, Big League AI's engine determines the optimal swing for a hitter's height and weight and creates a customized training plan to maximize results in the least amount of time. The best part: as a player improves, Big League AI generates new and updated drills to get each player to the next level.

Big League AI does this by optimizing players' Swing Efficiency™, how effectively they transfer power from the ground through their bodies and into the bat to maximize swinging power. By analyzing how players convert energy into performance, Big League AI optimizes swings with precision.

"What sets Big League AI apart is our proprietary Swing Efficiency™ metric," said Kyle Crawford, CEO of Pro Athletic Technologies. "Our data-driven approach turbocharges improvement by focusing on critical body areas according to the optimal kinematic sequence based on our unrivalled swing library."

"Big League AI makes biomechanical data understandable for coaches and players of all skill levels. If players are looking to fine tune their game, this is the best product on the market," said Dan Kennon, the hitting coordinator for Chicago-based Elite Baseball Training.

Key Features of Big League AI:

Comprehensive assessment of swing biomechanics across hips, torso, arms and hands Accelerated Improvement: Players can experience up to 7x faster improvement compared to traditional training by identifying and addressing swing inefficiencies

Big League AI is designed for athletes, regardless of level, aspiring to elevate their game and achieve measurable results. For more information, please visit www.bigleagueai.com or contact us at [email protected] .

Pro Athletic Technologies is the developer of Big League AI. With its roots in K-Motion and predecessor company PG Tech—two leaders in 3D data and biofeedback training—Pro Athletic Technologies is a world leader in using artificial intelligence to enhance athletic performance.

