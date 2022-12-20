B.I.G. Logistics Acquires Leading USA Border, Mexican Customs Broker, and Third-Party Logistics Provider Xcell Logistic Services Inc.

DALLAS, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- B.I.G. Logistics today announced the acquisitions of privately-owned Xcell Logistic Services, Inc., and Xcell Logistics Corporation in Mexico.

Xcell Logistic Services Inc.

B.I.G. Logistics, a SecurCapital Corp company, is a leading third-party logistics provider (3PL) and technology-enabled warehouse management IT platform with warehouses throughout Texas and along the Mexican border. Xcell Logistic Services is a 3PL and customs broker with warehouses in Laredo, Texas. Xcell Logistics Corporation, headquartered in Mexico City, has offices in key Mexican ports, industrial hub cities and border crossings with the United States.

Jointly, the companies offer pharmaceutical-licensed, 3PL cross-dock and temperature-controlled warehouses, fulfillment, transload, border brokerage, container examination station (CES), operate and manage Foreign Trade Zone (FTZ) facilities and light manufacturing and e-commerce services. The new combined companies offer the management of international and domestic air, ocean, ground transport, custom brokerage, and project cargo.

Xcell Logistics Companies Founder and Chairman Roberto Sosa offers, "The acquisition of Xcell by B.I.G. Logistics signifies the importance of Xcell' presence in cross border market and will only catapult the company to higher success. This is proof of the dedication over the last 25 years and will help with the footprint B.I.G. and the group is looking to achieve globally. I wish them all the best of luck and feel happy that our company ends up in the right hands."

B.I.G. Logistics CEO Vinod Baliga added, "It is our pleasure and privilege to welcome Cedric Sosa and the Xcell Logistics team to the B.I.G. Logistics family. As a SecurCapital company, we have now completed our strategic Texas footprint. B.I.G. now operates on the border with our legacy station in El Paso and an added Laredo presence, as well as an additional seven stations in Mexico via this acquisition. This positions B.I.G. Logistics as a dominant supply chain logistics solutions provider on both sides of the border."

Cedric Sosa, Xcell Logistics Companies CEO, echoes; "We are in the right place at the right time" offering compelling figures about the cross-border traffic awaiting the combined companies. "Year to date, Laredo represents 37% of trading between the US and Mexico with a figure of $243.8 billion. For importers and exports on both sides of the border, Xcell Logistic Corporation in Mexico offers wide coverage of existing offices in all major ports of entry enabling cross-border, single turnkey solutions for our USA and global customers."

Steve Russell, CEO, SecurCapital, said "We're excited to add Xcell Logistic Services in Laredo and Mexico to our high-quality infrastructure logistics platform to support our Fortune 500 clients and active domestic and international agent networks as a clear logistics leader on both sides of the Mexico border, supporting an ever-booming supply chain market. The acquisition is a key part of our M&A rollup strategy that will accelerate in 2023 with the support of our investors and recent investment in B.I.G. Logistics by New York-based Serengeti Asset Management."

"There is a tremendous team of experienced professionals in place under the leadership of highly respected industry veterans like Cedric Sosa, now Group CEO of Xcell Logistics Services, Vinod Baliga, CEO of B.I.G. Logistics and Scott Peavler, CSO of B.I.G. Logistics Aerospace & Aviation that will allow us to quickly implement new customer contracts to grow revenue, pursue targeted acquisitions and expand organically through the opening of new stations soon to include a new distribution center in Santa Teresa, New Mexico," he added.

About B.I.G. Logistics, LLC

In 2016, a group of financial, technology and logistics industry professionals with aggressive growth plans and strong financial backing acquired a twenty-five-year-old company KFS, Inc. and rebranded it as B.I.G. Logistics, LLC. The firm currently has three state-of-the art facilities in Texas: Alliance Fort Worth (AFW), Dallas Fort Worth (DFW), and El Paso (ELP). B.I.G. Logistics operates a field office located in Houston (IAH), and is opening a new field office in Huntsville, Alabama and West Coast gateway office in Los Angeles, California. For more information, visit https://www.B.I.G.logistics.com.

About Xcell Logistics Services, Inc.

Xcell Logistics was established in 1992 in Mexico and the USA. The company offers fully integrated customs brokerage and international air and ocean services as well as LTL, FTL and flatbed trucking throughout Canada, the USA, and Mexico. Xcell has eight offices that including the group's headquarters in Mexico City and Guadalajara, Monterrey, Laredo, Nuevo Laredo, Manzanillo, Lazaro Cardenas, and Veracruz. For more information visit: https://xcell-logistic.com.

About SecurCapital Corp

SecurCapital and its investment portfolio operating companies are proven supply chain, financial services, and 3PL warehouse operators and lenders empowering logistics and diverse businesses within domestic and international markets. The company was founded in 2017 headquartered in Los Angeles, CA and is operated by logistics, "cloud pioneers" and financial services veterans. SecurCapital offers a broad range of services to wholesalers, distributors, and mid-tier logistics enterprises. The company provides mission-critical end-to-end supply chain services with proven Mexican cross-border turnkey operations. For more information visit http://www.securcapital.com.

