DALLAS, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- B.I.G. Logistics LLC, a SecurCapital Corp company, today announced a new partnership with CargoWise, the leading industry provider of global logistics and supply chain management IT solutions. This partnership will allow B.I.G. Logistics to significantly expand its international reach and enhance its ability to provide comprehensive logistics services to its customers around the world optimizing operations across borders, regulatory boundaries, compliance and all freight modes.

B.I.G. Logistics LLC announced a new partnership with CargoWise B.I.G. Logistics launches centralized logistics operating system on single global database

B.I.G. Logistics, LLC is a leading third-party logistics provider (3PL) and technology-enabled warehouse management IT platform with warehouses throughout Texas and along the Mexican border.

B.I.G. Logistics CEO Vinod Baliga shared, "B.I.G. Logistics is excited to be live on the CargoWise platform, which was selected as the ERP system of choice for our Supply Chain Logistics Services, because of its robust international solution and alignment with our strategic growth initiatives and objectives. Being that both of our current M&A additions were existing CargoWise users, the migration has been seamless and will allow our company to offer a fully integrated database solution to our market with visibility and E2E intel in the Supply Chain."

CargoWise is industry recognized as the most comprehensive, end-to-end, global logistics platform. In addition to providing real time visibility and automation tools, the platform supports deep integration data flows to international airline carriers, ocean shipping lines, and air and seaports. Documentation is fully automated from the initial quotation through booking, in-transit, warehouse and invoicing for real-time operations and financial integration.

The timing of the CargoWise implementation is a perfect strategic fit for the B.I.G. Logistics multi-year expansion. The real value is upgrading the existing client functionality and efficiency with real time visibility and reporting through the entire shipment workflow and easily scaling the platform for both new client on-boarding and new M&A activity.

Equally important is all the customs documentation required for international clearance on each shipment through air and seaports. The platform is purposedly designed to provide both multi-currency and multi-lingual functionality covering the entire documentation compliance.

Always striving to improve the client experience through operational efficiencies, B.I.G. Logistics and their operational teams have the pre-eminent platform in supporting their expanded customer base – real time alerts and visibility on shipping status, operational automation from quotation through invoicing, and integrated customs clearance.

Steve Russell, CEO & Founder, SecurCapital Corp added: "Adding CargoWise a proven global operating system to our suite of technology solutions greatly complements our stack of services and adds visibility for our cross-border ecommerce which is time-sensitive and complex. As we add acquisitions integrating within weeks to one global platform will give the group a real competitive edge in the market."

About B.I.G. Logistics

Texas-based B.I.G. Logistics is a group of financial, technology and logistics industry professionals, handling domestic and international transportation end-to-end supply chain solutions. The firm currently has three state-of-the-art facilities in Texas: Alliance Fort Worth (AFW), Dallas Fort Worth (DFW), and El Paso (ELP). B.I.G. Logistics operates a field office located in Houston (IAH), and a new field office in Huntsville, Alabama and West Coast gateway office in Los Angeles, California.

For more information visit: www.biglogistics.com

About Xcell Logistics Services, Inc.

Xcell Logistics was established in 1992 in Mexico and the USA. The company offers fully integrated customs brokerage and international air and ocean services as well as LTL, FTL and flatbed trucking throughout Canada, the USA, and Mexico. Xcell has eight offices including the group's headquarters in Mexico City and Guadalajara, Monterrey, Laredo, Nuevo Laredo, Manzanillo, Lazaro Cardenas, and Veracruz.

For more information visit: https://xcell-logistic.com .

About SecurCapital Corp

SecurCapital and its investment portfolio operating companies are proven supply chain, financial services, and 3PL warehouse operators and lenders empowering logistics and diverse businesses within domestic and international markets. The company was founded in 2017 headquartered in Los Angeles, CA and is operated by logistics, "cloud pioneers" and financial services veterans. SecurCapital offers a broad range of services to mid-tier logistics and other enterprises. The company provides mission-critical end-to-end supply chain services with proven Mexican cross-border turnkey operations. For more information visit http://www.securcapital.com.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Investor Relations: Stephen Russell, +1 (818) 461-2109

Media Contact: Scott Case, +1 (630) 410-2059

SOURCE B.I.G. Logistics