B.I.G. Logistics Secures Growth and Acquisition Financing from Serengeti Asset Management

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- B.I.G. Logistics, a SecurCapital Corp portfolio company and leading third-party logistics provider (3PL) deploying a technology-enabled warehouse management IT platform throughout Texas and Mexico, has secured an investment from a New York-based financial institution, Serengeti Asset Management. The investment will accelerate acquisition roll-up opportunities, implementation of the technology-enabled logistics platform and expansion of its domestic, Americas cross-border and international transportation end-to-end supply chain solutions.

Pictured, left to right, are Ian Hulshof, Associate, SOJA; Simon Swig, Co-Founder, SOJA; Steve Russell, Founder/CEO, SecurCapital Corp; Aria Vossoughi, Head of Revenue Finance, Serengeti AM; Jake Truen, Co-Founder, SOJA, Oliver Swig, Co-Founder, SOJA and David Hulshof, Director, SecurCapital Corp.

"We are pleased to have Serengeti as a key strategic capital partner," said Steve Russell, Group CEO and Chairman of SecurCapital and its investment portfolio company B.I.G Logistics. "Their investment will allow us to accelerate our revenue growth, expand our Aerospace & Aviation division and pursue additional targeted acquisitions to build upon the global logistics businesses we have acquired."

The latest financing provided by Serengeti builds upon previous rounds alongside New York-based SOJA Ventures, who also provided capital for BIG Logistics' M&A strategy, including its recent acquisitions of Xcell Logistics Services, Inc. in Texas, and Xcell Logistics Corporation in Mexico. B.I.G.'s core strategy has been to expand its footprint for warehouses and customs brokerage operations on both sides of the Mexican-US border.

"We are delighted to expand our investment in B.I.G. Logistics," said Jody LaNasa, Founder, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer of Serengeti Asset Management. "We strongly believe that B.I.G. Logistics' technology-enabled global transportation logistics platform improves the supply-chain solutions for its clients, and its roll-up strategy of acquiring logistics companies will result in significant value accretion."

B.I.G Logistics' mission is to transform logistics and domestic transportation services with technology and a customer-first related approach and to become the preferred logistics partner in the customer's global supply chain.

To learn more about B.I.G. Logistics visit www.biglogistics.com and SecurCapital visit www.securcapital.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Serengeti Asset Management

Founded in 2007 by Jody LaNasa, Serengeti is an opportunistic value-driven investment firm focused on providing flexible capital solutions for innovative private companies and its shareholders. Our capital solutions seek to address complex situations through structure and creativity. Serengeti manages capital for institutional investors including pensions, endowments, and large family offices.

For more information visit: www.serengeti-am.com

About SOJA Ventures

New York-based Family Office and alternative investment firm investing venture debt and equity in technology-focused growth companies. The firm is an extension of the Swig Family Office with a unique combination of experienced growth advisors specializing in lower middle market structured debt, alternative credit financings, and equity investments.

For more information visit: www.sojaventures.com

About B.I.G. Logistics

Texas based B.I.G. Logistics is a group of financial, technology and logistics industry professionals, handling domestic and international transportation end-to-end supply chain solutions. The firm currently has three state-of-the-art facilities in Texas: Alliance Fort Worth (AFW), Dallas Fort Worth (DFW), and El Paso (ELP). B.I.G. Logistics operates a field office located in Houston (IAH), and a new field office in Huntsville, Alabama and West Coast gateway office in Los Angeles, California.

For more information visit: www.biglogistics.com

About Xcell Logistics Services, Inc.

Xcell Logistics was established in 1992 in Mexico and the USA. The company offers fully integrated customs brokerage and international air and ocean services as well as LTL, FTL and flatbed trucking throughout Canada, the USA, and Mexico. Xcell has eight offices including the group's headquarters in Mexico City and Guadalajara, Monterrey, Laredo, Nuevo Laredo, Manzanillo, Lazaro Cardenas, and Veracruz.

For more information visit: https://xcell-logistic.com .

About SecurCapital Corp

SecurCapital and its investment portfolio operating companies are proven supply chain, financial services, and 3PL warehouse operators and lenders empowering logistics and diverse businesses within domestic and international markets. The company was founded in 2017 headquartered in Los Angeles, CA and is operated by logistics, "cloud pioneers" and financial services veterans. SecurCapital offers a broad range of services to customers domestically and internationally, wholesalers, distributors, and mid-tier logistics enterprises. The company's portfolio companies provide mission-critical end-to-end supply chain services with proven Mexican cross-border turnkey operations and custom brokerage.

For more information visit http://www.securcapital.com .

