Big Lots Appoints Maureen B. Short to its Board of Directors

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG), America's Discount Home Store, today announced that Maureen B. Short has been appointed to its Board of Directors, effective March 1, 2024.

Ms. Short served as the Chief Financial Officer of Upbound Group, Inc. (formerly known as Rent-A-Center), a publicly traded, multi-site, and omni-channel retailer from 2016 to 2022.

Commenting on today's announcement, Cynthia T. Jamison, board chair, stated, "Maureen brings more than 25 years of operational leadership and financial experience. Her proven track record of leading discount retail organizations through times of transformation will undoubtably be an asset. We expect she will be an active and engaged board member, bringing valuable perspectives to us."

Prior to serving as Upbound's Chief Financial Officer, Ms. Short spent eight years with the company in roles with increasing responsibility including senior vice president of finance, investor relations and treasury; senior vice president of finance, analytics and reporting; vice president of analytics and reporting; and director of financial planning and analysis. In addition, Ms. Short held strategic planning and finance positions at Blockbuster and Sprint.

Ms. Short received an MBA in Finance & Marketing from The University of Florida – Warrington College of Business and a BS in Business Administration from The University of Kansas.

She, with the Board's other director nominees, will stand for re-election at the 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, when the Company expects the Board's size to return to no more than ten directors.

About Big Lots

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) is America's Discount Home Store, operating more than 1,300 stores in 48 states, as well as an ecommerce store with expanded fulfillment and delivery capabilities. The Company's mission is to help customers "Live Big and Save Lots" by offering bargains to brag about on everything for their home, including furniture, décor, pantry essentials, kitchenware, pet supplies, and more. For more information about the company or to find the store nearest you, visit biglots.com.

