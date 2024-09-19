BIG LOTS BRINGS BACK 2-DAY 'FRIENDS & FAMILY' EVENT, OFFERING 20% OFF STOREWIDE, SEPT. 21-22

Discount can be used at all Big Lots store locations and online at biglots.com

Coupon is required in store and can be downloaded or printed on the website

Discount will be automatically applied for online shoppers on biglots.com

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG), today announced that its popular 2-day 'Friends & Family' Event will return, featuring 20% off shoppers' entire purchase, Sept. 21 and 22. The discount can be used at all Big Lots store locations and online on every category, from furniture and seasonal décor to groceries and home essentials. To take advantage of the discount, shoppers can download a digital coupon or print one at biglots.com/page/coupon-web/. Online the code will be automatically applied at checkout.

Big Lots is one of the nation's largest closeout retailers focused on extreme value. The Company is dedicated to being the big difference for a better life by delivering bargains to brag about on everything for the home, including furniture, décor, pantry and more.

"Big Lots is deeply grateful for our customers, and the important role they play for their families, friends and communities," said Bruce Thorn, President and CEO, at Big Lots. "To show our appreciation, we're extending our associate discount, 20% off everything in our stores, to all customers for two days, Sept. 21 and 22. So if you've been thinking about a new sofa, are looking to upgrade your seasonal décor or would like to stock up on pantry essentials, there's no better time to get everything you need for your home at a discount above and beyond our existing bargain prices."

Friends & Family coupons can be used multiple times and shared with others, so shoppers can text, email or print and share them with their friends, family, co-workers, employees, clients and customers. Shoppers who wish to share the discount with family and friends can also click the following links to find the coupons and share them on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Terms and conditions apply. Visit biglots.com/page/coupon-web/ for details.

ABOUT BIG LOTS

Big Lots is one of the nation's largest closeout retailers focused on extreme value. The Company is dedicated to being the big difference for a better life by delivering bargains to brag about on everything for the home, including furniture, décor, pantry and more. It fulfills its mission to help customers "Live BIG and Save LOTS" with sourcing strategies to grow extreme bargains through closeouts, liquidations, overstocks, private labels, and value-engineered products. The Big Lots Foundation, together with the Company's customers, associates, and vendors, has delivered more than $176 million of philanthropic support to critical needs in hunger, housing, healthcare, and education. For more information, to shop online, or to find a store near you, please visit biglots.com.

SOURCE Big Lots, Inc.