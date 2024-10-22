Big Lots Donates Over $50,000 in Home Furnishings and Essentials to Local Nonprofits

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Lots, Inc. (OTC: BIG) announced today the successful completion of its annual "Sample Sale Charity Pull," where over $50,000 worth of home furnishings and essential products were donated to eight local nonprofit organizations. This impactful semi-annual event took place at the company's distribution center in Columbus, Ohio.

The Sample Sale Charity Pull allows selected nonprofits to "shop" sample items from Big Lots. This year, the company donated eight truckloads filled with a variety of products, including furniture, bedding, kitchenware, and home décor, all aimed at improving the lives of those in need within the community.

Participating local nonprofits were selected based on their commitment to serving vulnerable populations, including homebound seniors, families dealing with childhood cancer, and survivors of human trafficking. Big Lots associates volunteered their time to assist representatives from these organizations in selecting the most appropriate products for their clients.

"Our founding values drive us to make a big difference for a better life. It's especially meaningful to support our local nonprofits both here in Columbus Ohio, the surrounding areas and beyond. I want to extend our gratitude to our partner organizations for their inspiring work, as well as to our associates and volunteers for making this event a remarkable success." said Bruce Thorn, president and CEO of Big Lots.

The nonprofit organizations that participated in this year's charity event include:

Julie Cohen, Volunteer Coordinator at Jewish Family Services, expressed her appreciation for the donations, stating, "Thanks to the Charity Pull, we can provide our newly arrived refugees with household items for the remainder of the year. It's such a gift for families arriving in our country to have clean, new items. Our resettlement program would not be thriving in the same manner without Big Lots."

In addition to the on-site Sample Sale Charity Pull event, Big Lots associate volunteers extended its commitment to community support by selecting and donating sample product home furnishings to Vista Village, Columbus's first tiny home program aimed at helping individuals experiencing homelessness achieve stability. The company also partnered with The Furniture Bank of Central Ohio to furnish homes for families in distress due to homelessness, domestic violence, and other crises.

In light of Hurricane Helene's devastating impact, Big Lots packed and shipped new home essentials, including blankets, sheets, and pillows supporting North Carolina hurricane relief efforts.

Through its ongoing philanthropic efforts, Big Lots continues to fulfil its mission to make a big difference for a better life for individuals and families facing challenges, reinforcing its commitment to community well-being.

ABOUT BIG LOTS

Big Lots is one of the nation's largest closeout retailers focused on extreme value. The Company is dedicated to being the big difference for a better life by delivering bargains to brag about on everything for the home, including furniture, décor, pantry and more. It fulfills its mission to help customers "Live BIG and Save LOTS" with sourcing strategies to grow extreme bargains through closeouts, liquidations, overstocks, private labels, and value-engineered products. The Big Lots Foundation, together with the Company's customers, associates, and vendors, has delivered more than $176 million of philanthropic support to critical needs in hunger, housing, healthcare, and education. For more information, to shop online, or to find a store near you, please visit biglots.com.

