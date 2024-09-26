BIG LOTS EXPANDS CREATOR, PUBLISHER PARTNERSHIP OPPORTUNITIES WITH LAUNCH OF AFFILIATE PROGRAM

Expands opportunities for influential creators and publishers to earn commissions

Builds on Big Lots' organic popularity with bargain-savvy influencers

Signs new partnership with impact.com to launch and scale program

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Lots, Inc. (OTC: BIG), today announced the launch of a new affiliate program, designed to build on its organic and grassroots popularity with bargain-savvy creators and publishers on social media and beyond. The program offers influential partners an exclusive opportunity to apply to be among the first to share limited-time closeout opportunities, extreme bargains and promotions with their valued communities and earn a commission on referral sales to its website. Big Lots new affiliate program was established through a new partnership with impact.com, the world's leading partnership management platform.

"Big Lots has built a dedicated and influential following of shoppers who crave the excitement of discovering excellent deals and sharing them with others," said Bruce Thorn, president and CEO of Big Lots. "Introducing this new affiliate program is a natural progression for us in expanding our connections with bargain-savvy creators and publishers, as well as their online communities. By collaborating with our chosen affiliate partners and impact.com, we aim to engage with more consumers more frequently and authentically within their preferred online communities."

Big Lots' affiliate program builds on the successes of the company's fast-growing social media influencer and ambassador program, which has attracted creators who have generated hundreds of new image and video assets and tens of millions of impressions. The content these influencers have generated has driven higher site conversion rates, email clickthrough rates and a higher return on ad spend, compared to brand-generated content alone.

"Today's consumer seeks trusted advice and authenticity when shopping for products they want to buy, and we see tremendous potential in Big Lots' new affiliate program to reach new audiences and generate incremental value," said Cristy Garcia, Chief Marketing Officer at impact.com. "The platform will also offer new opportunities for creators and publishers to earn significant commissions through authentic content shared to their communities, and we look forward to supporting Big Lots' affiliate and creator success through our platform."

To learn more about Big Lots affiliate program, visit biglots.com/page/affiliate. Creators and publishers interested in applying to join Big Lots affiliate program can do so by visiting the Company's impact.com affiliate page here.

