Big Lots Honors Veterans and Active Military with November Discounts and Charitable Partnerships

In collaboration with Stop Soldier Suicide and Children of Fallen Patriots, Big Lots launches donation campaign and offers special in-store discounts to support military families

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Lots (OTC: BIG) will honor veterans and active military members throughout November with exclusive discounts, recognition of veteran associates and partnerships with national nonprofits dedicated to supporting military families. In partnership with Stop Soldier Suicide and Children of Fallen Patriots, Big Lots will launch a point-of-sale donation campaign, allowing customers to donate at checkout and receive $5 off a purchase of $15 or more. To date, The Big Lots Foundation has donated $7 million to veterans' charities across the country.

Active Military and Veteran's Receive 20% off Everything with Coupon Nov 8-11 at Big Lots.

"As a company that values service and sacrifice, we are honored to support our veterans and active military members," said Big Lots CEO Bruce Thorn. "Through these discounts and partnerships, we hope to express our deep appreciation and offer meaningful support to those who have served our nation. I would also like to thank our associates who are veterans or currently serve in the military; their dedication inspires us."

From November 8 to November 11, Big Lots will offer veterans and active military members an additional 20% off in-store purchases. Throughout November, Big Lots will also highlight the stories of its veteran and active military associates both online and in stores, celebrating their service and contributions. These November incentives complement Big Lots' year-round 10% discount through its "Always On" BIG Rewards program, ensuring continued savings and support for veteran military personnel.

"The unwavering commitment of companies like Big Lots empowers us to deliver critical, life-saving services to the veterans and service members who are at the highest risk for suicide, making a profound difference in their lives," said Kathy Kauffmann, Chief Development Officer, Stop Soldier Suicide. "Their support is vital in our ongoing mission to reduce military suicide, ensuring that those who bravely serve our country receive the care and assistance they need and deserve."

About Big Lots

Big Lots is one of the nation's largest closeout retailers focused on extreme value. The Company is dedicated to being the big difference for a better life by delivering bargains to brag about on everything for the home, including furniture, décor, pantry and more. It fulfills its mission to help customers "Live BIG and Save LOTS" with sourcing strategies to grow extreme bargains through closeouts, liquidations, overstocks, private labels, and value-engineered products. The Big Lots Foundation, together with the Company's customers, associates, and vendors, has delivered more than $176 million of philanthropic support to critical needs in hunger, housing, healthcare, and education. For more information, to shop online, or to find a store near you, please visit biglots.com.

About Stop Soldier Suicide

Stop Soldier Suicide is a national nonprofit dedicated to preventing suicide among U.S. service members and veterans by offering free, confidential mental health services. Veterans and service members in crisis can call 844-503-0553, available 24/7, for support.

About Children of Fallen Patriots

Children of Fallen Patriots provides college scholarships and educational counseling to military children who have lost a parent in the line of duty. The organization has awarded more than $65 million in scholarships to over 3,500 students, ensuring that the children of fallen heroes have a bright future.

