Big Lots Makes Everyone Feel Like a Million Bucks with New "Be A BIGionaire" Campaign

Big Lots created the "Be A BIGionaire" campaign after conducting extensive research about our consumer, why they shop us over the competition and why they think we are special. The research found that the Big Lots customer loves to live big at home – including celebrating every holiday to the extreme and outfitting their home with high-quality, on-trend furniture and décor that has exceptional value. Put simply, she loves the thrill of the hunt and finding those treasures and deals at Big Lots every day.

"Our customer is an 'all-American superwoman' providing for her family and stretching every dollar. In developing the "Be A BIGionaire" campaign, our goal was to create a culturally relevant, disruptive campaign that introduces Big Lots to so many consumers out there that haven't yet discovered us," said Joice Wirkus, SVP, Marketing at Big Lots. "'Be A BIGionaire' is about putting a name to the unique and altogether fun shopping experience and personality of Big Lots where our savvy customers shop us first because they know they'll get the best deals for their home. We're creating a community of these bargain hunters and treasure seekers, one that everyone is invited to join, and there's no better person to help us kick-off this movement than the incomparable Retta."

The new campaign will come to life through a series of spots featuring Retta that will be deployed across local and national television, radio, digital, video, mobile and social channels. Each spot features Retta enjoying the BIGionaire lifestyle at Big Lots – lounging in a Broyhill recliner, filling her cart with buy-one-get-one (BOGO) blankets and throws, and even having a rather repetitive, but oh-so engaging, conversation with a talking toucan. The series of spots also includes scenes of Retta at home, which is furnished to the max with home décor and more from Big Lots – from an over-the-top master bedroom featuring everything coastal to an outdoor living space decked out in the latest and greatest home, lawn and garden furnishings.

"Years ago I hosted my first holiday party in my tiny, Los Angeles studio apartment. My holiday spirit was enough to fill the small space, but you can't serve Christmas cookies on holiday spirit. I went to my neighborhood Big Lots where I was able to find everything from serving platters to festive décor, and I've been shopping there ever since," said Retta. "I like to shop and I like to save money. Thankfully, Big Lots has allowed me to do both. I've been living the BIGionaire lifestyle for years and now the secret is out. I encourage others to try it."

The "Be A BIGionaire" campaign showcases the pride Big Lots shoppers experience when they show off their latest bargain finds and treasures. From daily deals to seasonal décor finds, and everyday home essentials from national brands like Broyhill, Sealy, Tide, Starbucks and Swiffer, Big Lots is celebrating its community of stylish shoppers who believe they can Live BIG, Save LOTS and uncover unique products at exceptional values that won't break the bank.

The campaign creative was developed jointly by Big Lots and creative agency Tombras. The spots were directed by Rachel Lee Goldenberg and produced in partnership with Society.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) is a neighborhood discount retailer operating 1,414 stores in 47 states, as well as a best-in-class ecommerce platform with expanded capabilities via BOPIS, curbside pickup, Instacart and Big Lots NOW with same day delivery. The company's product assortment is focused on home essentials: Furniture, Seasonal, Soft Home, Food, Consumables and Hard Home. Ranked #1 on Total Retail's 2020 Top 100 Omnichannel Retailers list, Big Lots' mission is to help people Live BIG and Save Lots. The company strives to be the BIG difference for a better life by delivering unmatched value to customers through the ultimate treasure hunt shopping experience, being a "best place to work" culture for associates, rewarding shareholders with consistent growth and top-tier returns, and doing good in local communities. For more information about the company, visit www.biglots.com.

