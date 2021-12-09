Big Lots' new holiday ad campaign features celebrity 'BIGionaires' Molly Shannon, Eric Stonestreet

"Everyone can identify with Molly and Eric's fun-loving personalities, which shine through in a big way in this newest, holiday-inspired continuation of our 'Be A BIGionaire' brand campaign," said Bruce Thorn, president and CEO of Big Lots. "This season, customers tell us they're going big, from holiday decorating to gifting and everything in between, and we're inviting them to have a wonderful 'Have-it-all-iday' with exceptional prices and surprising products at Big Lots."

"Happy 'Have-it-all-idays'! Eric and I had a blast being 'BIGionaires' in the Big Lots campaign," said Shannon. "I love the holiday season! It is so fun decorating and getting in the spirit. Big Lots is a fun, authentic brand that really understands its customers. The holiday concept is playful and silly and energetic so Eric and I (both 'BIGionaires' at heart) were able to play off of one another and have a blast being naughty and nice!"

The company, with the support of creative agency Tombras, unveiled its breakthrough "Be A BIGionaire" national brand campaign in May, inviting savvy shoppers to feel like a million bucks when they hunt for great deals at their neighborhood Big Lots. The fresh holiday creative is a continuation of the "BIGionaire" launch, which continues to show a significant increase in consumers' brand consideration to shop at and recommend Big Lots as a fun retail destination offering exceptional value and treasures throughout the store.

Big Lots features a unique shopping experience — part treasure hunt, part everyday necessities, along with special Big Buys — items bought in limited quantities at exceptional prices. Customers can choose to pay online with Apple Pay, Google Pay and PayPal, or opt to pay later for select purchases on biglots.com in four interest-free payments using PayPal Pay in 4. Shoppers can also take advantage of in-store and curbside pickup as well as same-day and two-day delivery options.

About Big Lots



Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) is a neighborhood discount retailer and a Fortune 500 company, operating 1,428 stores in 47 states, as well as a best-in-class ecommerce platform with expanded capabilities via BOPIS, curbside pickup, Instacart and same day delivery. The company's product assortment is focused on home essentials: Furniture, Seasonal, Soft Home, Food, Consumables and Hard Home. Ranked #1 on Total Retail's 2020 Top 100 Omnichannel Retailers list and the recipient of Home Textiles Today's 2021 Retail Titan Award, Big Lots' mission is to help people Live BIG and Save Lots. The company strives to be the BIG difference for a better life by delivering exceptional value to customers through the ultimate treasure hunt shopping experience, building a "best places to grow" culture, rewarding shareholders with consistent growth and top-tier returns, and doing good in local communities. For more information about the company, visit biglots.com.

*About Pay in 4: Pay in 4 is available to consumers upon approval for purchases of $30 - $1500. Eligibility varies by state. CA: Loans made or arranged pursuant to a California Finance Lenders Law License. GA: Installment Lender Licensee, NMLS #910457.

Media Contact:

Taylor Castillejo

Tombras

[email protected]

(865) 257-0026

SOURCE Big Lots, Inc.