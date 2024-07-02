Big Lots Partners with Make-A-Wish America for First-Ever Joint Point-of-Sale Campaign to Support Children with Critical Illnesses

National partnership will help bring essential support to children with critical illnesses

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Big Lots announces the launch of the first-ever joint point-of-sale campaign with Make-A-Wish America as part of a new national partnership to help grant wishes to children battling critical illnesses. From July 1-31, Big Lots customers can donate at checkout, and to encourage widespread participation, Big Lots will reward every donation with a coupon for $5 off a future purchase of $15 or more.

Big Lots Associates Support Make-A-Wish Francesca's Wish

The point-of-sale campaign aims to give children renewed energy and strength, bring families closer together during difficult times, and unite communities. Big Lots encourages customers to leave messages for wish kids with special donation notes displayed in stores.

"Partnering with Make-A-Wish allows us to help grant life-changing wishes for critically ill children," said Bruce Thorn, president and CEO of Big Lots. "We believe in the power of a wish to bring hope and joy to these courageous kids and their families, and it's an honor to support Make-A-Wish through this campaign."

"We grant more wishes during the summer than any other time of the year, making support from partners like Big Lots absolutely critical," said Leslie Motter, president and CEO, Make-A-Wish America. "Big Lots prides itself on helping people to 'live big,' and they're making that sentiment a reality by helping grant wishes that can be truly life-changing for wish kids and their families."

Big Lots has been a proud supporter of the Make-A-Wish Oklahoma, Kentucky & Indiana chapter since 2009, and the company's associates have been directly involved in granting the wishes of three local children. Most recently, a team of 30 Big Lots volunteers granted the wish of six-year-old Francesca, bravely battling a rare nervous system disorder, by transforming her basement into a princess playroom. The team devoted hundreds of hours to making the transformation come to life, and turning the basement into a space where Francesca can experience hope everyday as she continues treatment for her illness.

For more information about the campaign and to learn more about Francesca's wish, visit the Make-A-Wish America website.

About Big Lots:

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) operates more than 1,300 stores in 48 states, as well as an ecommerce store with expanded fulfillment and delivery capabilities. The Company's mission is to help customers "Live Big and Save Lots" by offering bargains to brag about on everything for their home, including furniture, décor, pantry essentials, kitchenware, pet supplies, and more. For more information about the Company or to find the store nearest you, visit biglots.com.

About Make-A-Wish America:

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Founded in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the #1 most trusted nonprofit operating locally in all 50 states throughout the U.S. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 20,000 volunteers across the country, Make-A-Wish delivers hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most. Make-A-Wish aims to bring the power of wishing to every child with a critical illness because wish experiences can help improve emotional and physical health. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 585,000 wishes in 50 countries worldwide; more than 375,000 wishes in the U.S. and its territories alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org.

