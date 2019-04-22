Big Lots Raises $2.6 Million Dollars During Its Spring "Serve Families. Give Big" Campaign for Nationwide Children's Hospital

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Lots announced today the conclusion of the company's seventh point-of-sale fundraising campaign that benefits Nationwide Children's Hospital. The "Serve Families. Give Big" campaign raised a total of $2.6 million dollars in more than 1,400 stores with over 35,000 Big Lots associates advocating for the lifesaving research and care at Nationwide Children's. During the campaign, Big Lots customers had an opportunity to donate $1, $2, $5 or more at checkout, with 100 percent of the dollars raised supporting the hospital.

"Our team of dedicated associates and Big Lots' customers from all over the country responded generously with donations to make a difference in the lives of families and children nationwide. In just under four years, our teams have raised nearly $20 million dollars through our point of sale campaigns with 100% of all dollars raised going directly to benefit Nationwide Children's Hospital," stated Tim Johnson, Chief Administrative Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Big Lots.

In 2016, Big Lots and the Big Lots Foundation joined Nationwide Children's in addressing childhood behavioral health and mental illness when they announced a $50 million transformational gift to the hospital to construct the Big Lots Behavioral Health Pavilion at Nationwide Children's Hospital. Scheduled to open in early 2020, the Pavilion will be a freestanding facility fully dedicated to children and adolescents with behavioral health conditions. It will be the largest behavioral health treatment and research center dedicated to children and adolescents on a pediatric medical campus in the U.S.

"Each and every campaign, Big Lots and its generous customers and the Big Lots Foundation continue to set the highest of standards for community philanthropy," said Steve Testa, president, Nationwide Children's Hospital Foundation. "Their support has helped pave the way for Nationwide Children's to continue to provide unparalleled healthcare to our patient families."

To learn more about the fundraising campaign, please visit biglots.com/give4kids.

About Big Lots, Inc.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) is a discount retailer operating approximately 1,400 stores in 47 states with product assortments in the merchandise categories of Furniture, Seasonal, Soft Home, Food, Consumables, Hard Home, and Electronics, Toys & Accessories. Our mission is to help people Live BIG and Save Lots. We strive to be the BIG difference for a better life by delivering unmatched value to our customers through surprise and delight, being a "best places to work" culture for our associates, rewarding our shareholders with consistent growth and top tier returns, and doing good in our communities as we do well. For more information about the Company, visit www.biglots.com.

About Nationwide Children's Hospital

Named to the Top 10 Honor Roll on U.S. News & World Report's 2018-19 list of "Best Children's Hospitals," Nationwide Children's Hospital is one of America's largest not-for-profit freestanding pediatric health care systems providing wellness, preventive, diagnostic, treatment and rehabilitative care for infants, children and adolescents, as well as adult patients with congenital disease. Nationwide Children's has a staff of more than 13,000 providing state-of-the-art pediatric care during more than 1.4 million patient visits annually. As home to the Department of Pediatrics of The Ohio State University College of Medicine, Nationwide Children's physicians train the next generation of pediatricians and pediatric specialists. The Abigail Wexner Research Institute at Nationwide Children's Hospital is one of the Top 10 National Institutes of Health-funded freestanding pediatric research facilities. More information is available at NationwideChildrens.org.

