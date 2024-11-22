BIG LOTS RECEIVES COURT APPROVAL FOR SALE TO NEXUS

Company Remains Committed to Providing Customers with Unmistakable Value and Extreme Bargains

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Lots, Inc. (OTC: BIG) (the "Company") today announced that it has received court approval for the sale of substantially all of the Company's assets and ongoing business operations to an affiliate of Nexus Capital Management LP ("Nexus"). The sale, which is subject to customary closing conditions, is expected to close in early December.

Bruce Thorn, Big Lots' President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Today's approval paves the way for a new phase for Big Lots, during which we intend to reclaim our position as the undisputed leader in extreme value. Partnering with Nexus, which believes in our business and long-term potential, will ensure that Big Lots is best positioned to emerge as a stronger company for 2025 and beyond. As we work to close the transaction, we remain focused on serving our customers and want to thank our associates for their continued hard work and dedication to providing them with the best service possible."

Evan Glucoft, Managing Director of Nexus, said, "Nexus's acquisition of Big Lots is a testament to our confidence in the Company's core proposition and growth prospects. We strongly believe that Big Lots is on the brink of capitalizing on its potential, and we look forward to working with the talented Big Lots team to accelerate its mission and realize the opportunities ahead."

Additional Information

Court filings and other information related to the proceedings, including how to file a proof of claim, are available on a separate website administrated by the Company's claims agent, Kroll Restructuring Administration LLC, at https://cases.ra.kroll.com/biglots, by calling toll-free at (844) 217-1398 (or +1 (646) 809-2073 for calls originating outside of the U.S. or Canada), or by sending an email to [email protected].

Advisors

Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP is serving as legal counsel, Guggenheim Securities, LLC is serving as financial advisor, AlixPartners LLP is serving as restructuring advisor, and A&G Real Estate Partners is serving as real estate advisor to the Company. Kirkland & Ellis is serving as legal counsel to Nexus.

About Big Lots, Inc.

Big Lots is one of the nation's largest closeout retailers focused on extreme value. The Company is dedicated to being the big difference for a better life by delivering bargains to brag about on everything for the home, including furniture, décor, pantry and more. It fulfills its mission to help customers "Live BIG and Save LOTS" with sourcing strategies to grow extreme bargains through closeouts, liquidations, overstocks, private labels, and value-engineered products. The Big Lots Foundation, together with the Company's customers, associates, and vendors, has delivered more than $176 million of philanthropic support to critical needs in hunger, housing, healthcare, and education. For more information, to shop online, or to find a store near you, please visit biglots.com.

About Nexus Capital Management LP

Nexus is an alternative asset investment management company based in Los Angeles, California that was founded in 2013. Nexus employs a flexible investment mandate that focuses on long-term value creation by partnering with leading management teams and businesses. For more information on Nexus, please visit www.nexuslp.com.

