Big Lots Reports Results For The First Quarter Of Fiscal 2018



Earnings per diluted share















Q1 2018

Q1 2017













Earnings per diluted share

$0.74

$1.15

Impact of settlement of shareholder litigation matters (1)

$0.06

-

Impact of CEO retirement (1)

$0.15

-













Earnings per diluted share - adjusted basis

$0.95

$1.15













(1) Non-GAAP detailed reconciliation provided in our statements below.

Inventory and Cash Management

Inventory ended the first quarter of fiscal 2018 at $850 million, a 1.6% increase compared to $836 million for fiscal 2017. Inventory levels per store increased 3% compared to last year, partially offset by a lower store count year-over-year.

We ended the first quarter of fiscal 2018 with $65 million of Cash and Cash Equivalents and $174 million of borrowings under our credit facility compared to $66 million of Cash and Cash Equivalents and $116 million of borrowings under our credit facility as of the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2017. Cash flow (cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures) over the last 12 months has been focused on returning cash to our shareholders and investing in strategic initiatives designed to support future growth.

Total Cash Returned To Shareholders

As a reminder, on March 7, 2018, our Board of Directors approved a share repurchase program ("2018 Share Repurchase Program") providing for the repurchase of up to $100 million of our common shares in open market and/or privately negotiated transactions at our discretion, subject to market conditions and other factors. Common shares acquired through the 2018 Share Repurchase Program will be available to meet obligations under our equity compensation plans and for general corporate purposes. During the first quarter of fiscal 2018, the Company did not repurchase shares under this authorized program.

In the first quarter of fiscal 2018, we returned $14 million to shareholders in the form of dividend payments in April. As announced in a separate press release earlier today, on May 31, 2018, our Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per common share. This dividend payment of approximately $13 million is payable on June 29, 2018, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 15, 2018.

FISCAL Q2 2018 GUIDANCE

Provides initial Q2 guidance for income of $0.60 to $0.70 per diluted share, compared to income of $0.67 per diluted share for the same period last year

Provides initial Q2 guidance for comparable store sales in the range of flat to +2%

For the second quarter of fiscal 2018, we estimate income will be in the range of $0.60 to $0.70 per diluted share, compared to income of $0.67 per diluted share for the second quarter of fiscal 2017. This guidance is based on comparable store sales in the range of flat to +2%, compared to a 1.8% comparable store sales increase in the second quarter of fiscal 2017.

FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE

Updates guidance for fiscal 2018 adjusted income to be in the range of $4.50 to $4.70 per diluted share (non-GAAP), compared to fiscal 2017 adjusted income of $4.45 per diluted share (non-GAAP)

Updates guidance for fiscal 2018 comparable store sales increase of approximately 1%

Updates guidance for fiscal 2018 cash flow of $110 to $120 million

Based on the actual results for the first quarter and the guidance provided for the second quarter, we are updating our guidance for the full year of fiscal 2018 of adjusted income in the range of $4.50 to $4.70 per diluted share (non-GAAP), compared to adjusted income of $4.45 per diluted share (non-GAAP) for fiscal 2017. This outlook is based on a comparable store sales increase of approximately 1%. We estimate this financial performance will result in cash flow of $110 to $120 million.

























Q2

Full Year

























2018 Guidance

2017

2018 Guidance (1)

2017 (1)





















Earnings per diluted share

$0.60 - $0.70

$0.67

$4.50 - $4.70

$4.45









































(1) Non-GAAP detailed reconciliation provided below.

BIG LOTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands)





















MAY 5

APRIL 29









2018

2017









(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)





















ASSETS



























Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents

$64,830

$65,731





Inventories

849,627

836,121





Other current assets

137,714

88,283





Total current assets

1,052,171

990,135



















Property and equipment - net

604,524

518,820



















Deferred income taxes

21,335

45,020



Other assets

48,956

45,740









$1,726,986

$1,599,715





































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



























Current liabilities:













Accounts payable

$342,185

$369,135





Property, payroll and other taxes

80,747

85,843





Accrued operating expenses

92,080

75,525





Insurance reserves

72,669

39,893





Accrued salaries and wages

23,019

26,856





Income taxes payable

25,612

55,059





Total current liabilities

636,312

652,311



















Long-term obligations under bank credit facility

174,000

115,700



















Deferred rent

59,858

56,444



Insurance reserves

56,321

57,303



Unrecognized tax benefits

15,165

17,423



Other liabilities

96,218

46,629



















Shareholders' equity

689,112

653,905









$1,726,986

$1,599,715





































BIG LOTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data)





















13 WEEKS ENDED

13 WEEKS ENDED





MAY 5, 2018

APRIL 29, 2017







%



%





(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)































Net sales

$1,267,983 100.0

$1,294,970 100.0

















Gross margin

511,958 40.4

524,275 40.5

















Selling and administrative expenses

438,092 34.6

415,972 32.1

















Depreciation expense

28,529 2.2

28,595 2.2















Operating profit

45,337 3.6

79,708 6.2

















Interest expense

(1,576) (0.1)

(1,009) (0.1)

















Other income (expense)

508 0.0

(517) (0.0)















Income before income taxes

44,269 3.5

78,182 6.0

















Income tax expense

13,030 1.0

26,670 2.1















Net income

$31,239 2.5

$51,512 4.0































Earnings per common share





























Basic

$0.74



$1.16



















Diluted

$0.74



$1.15

































Weighted average common shares outstanding





























Basic

42,113



44,361



















Dilutive effect of share-based awards

105



367



















Diluted

42,218



44,728

















Cash dividends declared per common share

$0.30



$0.25



































BIG LOTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)





















13 WEEKS ENDED

13 WEEKS ENDED









MAY 5, 2018

APRIL 29, 2017









(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)





Net cash provided by operating activities

$96,885

$85,454





















Net cash used in investing activities

(65,437)

(22,010)





















Net cash used in financing activities

(17,794)

(48,877)



















Increase in cash and cash equivalents

13,654

14,567





Cash and cash equivalents:













Beginning of period

51,176

51,164





End of period

$64,830

$65,731





BIG LOTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

The following tables reconcile: selling and administrative expenses, selling and administrative expense rate, operating profit, operating profit rate, income tax expense, effective income tax rate, net income, and diluted earnings per share for the first quarter of 2018 and the full-year 2017 (GAAP financial measures) to adjusted selling and administrative expenses, adjusted selling and administrative expense rate, adjusted operating profit, adjusted operating profit rate, adjusted income tax expense, adjusted effective income tax rate, adjusted net income, and adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP financial measures).

First quarter of 2018 - Thirteen weeks ended May 5, 2018

































As Reported

Adjustment to

exclude CEO

retirement costs

Adjustment to

exclude

shareholder

litigation matter

As Adjusted

(non-GAAP) Selling and administrative expenses $ 438,092

$ (7,018)

$ (3,500)

$ 427,574 Selling and administrative expense rate 34.6%

(0.6%)

(0.3%)

33.7% Operating profit

45,337

7,018

3,500

55,855 Operating profit rate

3.6%

0.6%

0.3%

4.4% Income tax expense

13,030

895

879

14,804 Effective income tax rate

29.4%

(2.1%)

(0.3%)

27.0% Net income

31,239

6,123

2,621

39,983 Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.74

$ 0.15

$ 0.06

$ 0.95

The above adjusted selling and administrative expenses, adjusted selling and administrative expense rate, adjusted operating profit, adjusted operating profit rate, adjusted income tax expense, adjusted effective income tax rate, adjusted net income, and adjusted diluted earnings per share are "non-GAAP financial measures" as that term is defined by Rule 101 of Regulation G (17 CFR Part 244) and Item 10 of Regulation S-K (17 CFR Part 229). These non-GAAP financial measures exclude from the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP (1) the costs associated with the retirement of our former CEO of $7,018 ($6,123, net of tax); and (2) a pretax charge related to the settlement in principle of shareholder litigation matters of $3,500 ($2,621, net of tax).

Full Year 2017 - Fifty-three weeks ended February 3, 2018



































As Reported

Adjustment to

exclude gain on

insurance

recoveries

Impact on deferred

taxes resulting from

U.S. tax reform

As Adjusted (non-

GAAP) Selling and administrative expenses $ 1,723,996

$ 3,000

$ -

$ 1,726,996 Selling and administrative expense rate 32.7%

0.1%

-

32.8% Operating profit

301,353

(3,000)

-

298,353 Operating profit rate

5.7%

(0.1%)

-

5.7% Income tax expense

105,522

(1,149)

(4,517)

99,856 Effective income tax rate

35.7%

(0.0%)

(1.5%)

34.2% Net income

189,832

(1,851)

4,517

192,498 Diluted earnings per share

$ 4.38

$ (0.04)

$ 0.10

$ 4.45

The above adjusted selling and administrative expenses, adjusted selling and administrative expense rate, adjusted operating profit, adjusted operating profit rate, adjusted income tax expense, adjusted effective income tax rate, adjusted net income, and adjusted diluted earnings per share are "non-GAAP financial measures" as that term is defined by Rule 101 of Regulation G (17 CFR Part 244) and Item 10 of Regulation S-K (17 CFR Part 229). These non-GAAP financial measures exclude from the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP (1) a pretax gain on insurance recoveries associated with merchandise-related legal matters of $3,000 ($1,851, net of tax); and (2) the impact to deferred taxes resulting from the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 of $4,517.

Our management believes that the disclosure of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors because the non-GAAP financial measures present an alternative and more relevant method for measuring our operating performance, excluding special items included in the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, that management believes is more indicative of our on-going operating results and financial condition. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, along with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, in evaluating our operating performance.

