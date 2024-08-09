BIG LOTS SERVES UP BIG SAVINGS, 'BARGAIN THRILLS' TO CELEBRATE NATIONAL BARGAIN HUNTING WEEK, AUG. 12-18

New Survey Shows That Bargain Shopping Provides More Than Just Cost Savings; 85% Say They Bargain Shop for the 'Thrill of Finding Deals'; 62% Find It Therapeutic

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of National Bargain Hunting Week, Aug. 12-18, Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) today announced a series of new bargain-focused initiatives and shared the results of a new survey examining American's bargain shopping habits.

"National Bargain Hunting Week, like Big Lots, celebrates savvy shoppers and the thrill they feel when finding a great deal," said Bruce Thorn, President and CEO, at Big Lots. "It's the perfect time to seize the savings on sought-after products at below-market prices before they sell through. Just like our bargain-seeking customers, we constantly search for new and exciting bargains, delivering truckloads of new deals to our stores every single week."

Each day throughout National Bargain Hunting Week, Big Lots will drop a new "Bargain of the Day," made up of newly sourced closeouts, overstocks, liquidations and more. Product categories will include everything from living room and bedroom furniture to pet accessories and top-brand personal care items, all 20% to 75% less than other stores. Shoppers interested in being among the first to know about each day's Bargain of the Day can join BIG Rewards for free at biglots.com/rewards. The Company is also spotlighting a new "Brag on the Tag" filter on Instagram and Facebook that shoppers can use to celebrate their bargain excitement and share with others.

The new survey of bargain shoppers, conducted by Big Lots July 23-24, in partnership with MarketVision Research, found that bargain shopping offers consumers even more than budget savings. According to the survey, 85% of shoppers say they bargain shop for the "thrill of finding deals," and 62% say they found bargain shopping therapeutic. The majority of shoppers (69%) say they bargain shop out of habit. Their top merchandise categories are apparel (84%), pantry (78%), seasonal (78%), décor (75%), furniture (62%) and electronics (60%).

"Managing a household budget in today's economy can be a challenge, but it's always exciting to uncover amazing deals and share them with loved ones," Thorn added. "Whether it's restocking the pantry or finding the perfect piece of furniture, we're dedicated to offering top-quality brands at unbeatable prices. We want every shopping trip, no matter how big or small, to be a brag-worthy experience for our customers."

Pantry continues to be a priority with most shoppers saying they regularly shop pantry bargains at 2-3 retailers (80%) within 20 miles of their home (82%). Over half of shoppers (54%) say they typically make 2-3 trips per month to stock their pantry, with the top essentials being pasta, flour, sugar, cereal, rice and soup. During their bigger pantry trips, most shoppers say they spend around $100 or less (62%).

